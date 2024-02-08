Dire need for blood donations in Cascades region after canceled blood drives during storms

The American Red Cross said the need for blood in the Cascades region is dire after numerous blood drives were canceled during recent winter storms and the number of people donating as reached the lowest level in 20 years.

The American Red Cross recently announced an emergency blood shortage, as donations have reached an all-time low.

According to the nonprofit, over the last two decades, the number of people donating blood has declined by 40%.

Angel Montes, regional executive of donor services for the American Red Cross Cascades Region, says the need for blood is dire.

“The Red Cross needs to collect about an additional 8,000 blood donations each week over the next couple of weeks just to be able to recover,” he said.

Along with a declining donor base, the agency recently faced a number of canceled blood drives across the country due to weather events. No other state had as many canceled drives as Oregon.

