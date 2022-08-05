Dire performance of new Hong Kong listings clouds prospects for IPO pickup

Hang Seng Stock index in Hong Kong
Scott Murdoch
·3 min read

By Scott Murdoch

HONG KONG (Reuters) - The majority of stocks listed in Hong Kong since the start of last year are trading well below their initial selling prices, data showed, leaving investors out of pocket and dimming prospects for a pick up in share sales for rest of 2022.

Of 132 initial public offerings (IPOs) and secondary listings on the city's stock exchange since the start of 2021 - collectively raising $47.6 billion - 111 are currently trading in the red, showed data from analytics firm Dealogic.

Markets have been ravaged over the past two years by a storm of volatility, with economic disruption from the COVID-19 pandemic, war in Ukraine, inflation and interest rate hikes in major economies, as well as a wave of Chinese regulation.

"All new deals aren't the same, some look okay, but many IPOs being offered currently, in many of the cases just don't have the same appeal as quality companies currently listed with a long earnings history trading well below intrinsic value," said Sam Lecornu, co-founder of fund manager Stonehorn Global.

"Why buy an IPO when a better company is already listed at better price, I think this is what the market is telling you."

New IPO volume has plunged 90% so far this year in Hong Kong. The city's benchmark Hang Seng Index is down 14%, led by a drop of 22.7% in the tech sector and 15% in property.

Property developer Sanxun Holdings Group Ltd is the worst-performing new listing over the past 19 months, with its stock down 93% since its IPO in July last year.

Healthcare firm Broncus Holding Corp is off 86% and Suzhou Basecare Medical Corp Ltd has lost 85.1% since listing in February 2021.

The biggest deal this year is likely to be that of Shanghai-listed China Tourism Duty Free Corp Ltd. The firm has filed for a Hong Kong secondary listing that could raise $2 billion to $3 billion in the third quarter, sources have told Reuters. China Tourism did not respond to a request for comment.

So far, the biggest deal was that of Chinese commerce platform Huitongda Network Co Ltd which raised just $297 million in February.

"The small number of deals and the lack of large-scale, eye-catching IPOs has caused investors to pay less attention to the IPO market, reducing their enthusiasm for investing in them," said securities strategist Kenny Ng at Everbright International.

Dealmakers are hoping for a pick-up in listings to mitigate what is otherwise set to be Hong Kong's slowest year since 2009.

"I think into November and even into next year we could start to see some increase in IPO activity," said Arthur Tso, a partner at DLA Piper.

"There seems to be a number of deals which are waiting for the window to open as to when they could tap the markets but it feels like the fourth quarter will be the most likely option for that to happen."

(Reporting by Scott Murdoch in Hong Kong; Additional reporting Riddhima Talwani; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

Recommended Stories

  • Analysis: Wall Street's 'fear gauge' in limbo as big investors keep shunning stocks

    Wall Street’s most closely watched gauge of market anxiety shows expectations of choppy trading ahead despite a recent snapback in U.S. stocks, though institutional investors' low exposure to equities may help curb gyrations. The Cboe Volatility Index, an options-based indicator that reflects demand for protection against drops in the stock market, recently stood at 23, following a sharp rally in stocks that has taken the S&P 500 index up 12% from its mid-June low on expectations that the Federal Reserve may be less hawkish than anticipated in its fight against inflation. VIX readings above 20 are generally associated with an elevated sense of investor anxiety about the near-term outlook for stocks, while readings north of 30 or 35 point to acute fear.

  • Jobs Report: Why The July Employment Data May Deliver A Jolt For Dow Jones

    The July jobs report should be weak, slowing Fed rate hikes and helping keep the current stock market rally alive.

  • How the ‘Tomb Raider’ Movie Rights Slipped Away From MGM (Exclusive)

    The studio lost the property after a May 1 deadline to start cameras rolling came and went

  • ‘Lenders are very comfortable with this way of doing things’: We’re stuck with our credit-reporting system, despite errors and data breaches. Here’s why.

    Given the credit agencies’ central role in our daily lives, credit reporting is a high-stakes operation. But alternative models aren't ready to replace them.

  • Past bear markets have not had ‘this level of retail investors’: Strategist

    Oxbow Advisors Managing Partner Ted Oakley and Michele Schneider, Marketgauge.com Partner and Director of Trading Research & Education, join Yahoo Finance Live to discuss how markets closed on Thursday, the outlook for the bear market, and expectations for the July jobs report.

  • Wall Street is making big bets that the Fed will cut interest rates next year and boost stocks — they could be in for a rude awakening

    Stocks recently surged on investors' hopes for rate cuts. Yet the Fed is "nowhere near almost done" with its hiking cycle, one Fed president said.

  • Coach Hammon urges Putin to free Brittney Griner

    STORY: Hammon: "The time that she served over there, enough's enough.”In an exclusive interview with Reuters, Becky Hammon, current head coach for the WNBA’s Las Vegas Aces, and a six-time league all-star player who once represented Russia at the Olympics has made a plea for Russian President Vladimir Putin to "do the right thing" and quickly release American star player Brittney Griner.Hammon: “...you know, so many players have gone over to Russia, including myself. Russia's been very good to us as athletes. So to see, you know, Britney being detained, like I said, it's upsetting…I just ask the Russian government to do the right thing. It's never too late to do the right thing. And I think at this point, like I said, whether she did or didn't, it's time to send her home."Griner, a two-time Olympic gold medalist and center for WNBA team Phoenix Mercury, was detained in Moscow when agents found vape cartridges containing cannabis oil in her luggage on Feb. 17.Her arrest came days before Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, thrusting Griner into the center of a geopolitical tussle.Hammon played during the off-season for several Russian teams, a common move for WNBA players seeking to supplement incomes that are lower than their male counterparts'.Hammon: "It's hard to imagine, though, that if this was, you know, LeBron James, that he'd still be sitting over there in a jail cell. Maybe he could be. Maybe not. I don't know. But it's hard not to let your mind go there."Last week, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the United States made a "substantial offer" to Russia to release Griner and former Marine Paul Whelan, whom the United States also considers to be wrongfully detained in Russia.A source said that Washington was willing to exchange convicted arms trafficker Viktor Bout, known as the "Merchant of Death.”Moscow has said no deal has yet been done.Griner - who pled guilty to all charges- is expected to return to a Russian court on Thursday for closing arguments in her trial. She faces up to 10 years in prison.Hammon: "There's worry anyways when people are overseas, you know, when you're separated from your family. Now you add in everything that's going on politically. You factor in the war that's going on. It just heightens all the anxieties and all the fears."

  • Thai central bank to test retail digital currency late this year

    Thailand's central bank said on Friday it expected to test its retail digital currency from late this year to the middle of 2023, as an alternative payment option. During the testing https://www.bot.or.th/English/PressandSpeeches/Press/2022/Pages/n3965.aspx, the retail central bank digital currency (CBDC) will be used in conducting cash-like transactions, like paying for goods and services, within limited areas and among about 10,000 retail users, the Bank of Thailand (BOT) said in a statement. The BOT will assess the benefits and risks from the pilot project to formulate related policies and improve designs, it said.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Jobs Report Will Test 'Soft Landing' Market Rally; Tesla Stock Split Approved

    The indexes were quiet before the July jobs report tests the Fed's soft landing. Tesla shareholders OK'd a 3-for-1 stock split.

  • Deutsche Post reports double-digit Q2 earnings growth

    BERLIN (Reuters) -German logistics company Deutsche Post reported double-digit growth in revenue and earnings on Friday and confirmed its outlook for 2022, as its flourishing freight and express business built on an already-strong start to the year. Revenue rose by 23.4% year on year in the second quarter to 24 billion euros ($24.55 billion), while profit from operating activities (EBIT) grew by 12.2% to 2.3 billion euros. This beat analysts' expectations of revenue of 21.8 billion euros and EBIT of 2 billion euros, according to a poll posted on the company website.

  • 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks J.P. Morgan Predicts Will Surge Over 40%

    Is the bear market over? This is the question that everyone wants to know. After a near-historic decline over the first half of the year, the stock market has been on a roll over the past month, with the S&P 500 rising nearly 9%, while the Nasdaq is up 14%. JPMorgan's chief global markets strategist Marko Kolanovic has an upbeat message for those concerned about the sustainability of the rally. “Risk markets are rallying despite some disappointing data releases, indicating bad news was already a

  • Tesla investors approve stock split; Musk to add factories

    Tesla shareholders on Thursday approved a three-for-one stock split, a move that will make the company's shares more accessible to smaller investors. Preliminary results of the shareholder vote were announced at the electric car and solar panel maker's annual meeting at its new factory in Austin, Texas. CEO Elon Musk also discussed at the meeting a major factory expansion in the future as the company moves toward a goal of making 20 million vehicles per year.

  • Seeking at Least 13% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    We’ve seen two conflicting trends in the markets this year – a sharp drop, into bear territory, in the first five months, and a strong rally since the beginning of June. Both trends have been overlaid on increased volatility, creating a confusing market environment even when the buying kicked back in. Along with the unpredictable stock market, we’ve had to deal with inflation at 40-year high levels and fast-rising interest rates as the Federal Reserve tries to put the brakes on prices. The resul

  • Mystery of the ‘meme stock’ no one had ever heard of that went from $1 billion market cap to over $400 billion in a matter of days

    Even AMTD Digital seems to be at a loss as to why it is now so valuable.

  • “If It Goes Lower, Buy Some More”: 10 Semiconductor Stocks for the Next 20 Years

    In this article, we discuss 10 semiconductor stocks for the next 20 years. If you want to read about some more semiconductor stocks for the next 20 years, go directly to 5 Semiconductor Stocks for the Next 20 Years. Lawmakers in the United States recently passed the CHIPS Act, a legislation aimed at providing massive […]

  • Here are 3 top dividend stocks for stable cash return and inflation protection — one of them even offers an incredible 13.3% yield

    Look beyond the popular growth stocks. A healthy stream of income awaits.

  • Generate Passive Income as This Dividend Payer Eyes a Stock Split

    Since 1980, businesses that have announced stock splits have nearly tripled the returns of the S&P 500 Index over the following 12 months. Often, stock splits make high-priced shares more accessible to individual investors -- though that impact is diminishing now that brokers widely offer the option of buying fractional shares. Occasionally, the maneuver is used to position a company to join the Dow Jones Industrial Average, which requires a lower share price due to its price-weighted formula.

  • 3 Nasdaq 100 Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in August

    The growth-centric Nasdaq 100 is home to three widely owned stocks that are cheaper than they've ever been.

  • Apple Has Been Dethroned as the Most Held Robinhood Stock: Here's What Replaced It

    Last year, retail investors made their presence known to Wall Street like never before. Online trading platforms like Robinhood (NASDAQ: HOOD), which have been especially popular among the retail crowd, rolled out the red carpet for everyday investors to put their money to work on Wall Street. Robinhood offers commission-free trading on the major U.S. exchanges, allows its customers to make fractional-share purchases, and gifts free shares of stock (at random) to new members.

  • Jim Cramer’s Recession Portfolio: Top 10 Stock Picks

    In this article, we will look at Jim Cramer’s top 10 stock picks for a recession. If you want to explore similar stocks that Jim Cramer is recommending for a recession, you can also take a look at Jim Cramer’s Recession Portfolio: Top 5 Stock Picks. Jim Cramer’s 3 Possible Scenarios For a Recession Last […]