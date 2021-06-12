‘Dire situation’: Silicon Valley cracks down on water use as California drought worsens

Gabrielle Canon
·6 min read
<span>Photograph: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images</span>
Photograph: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Santa Clara county, the home of Silicon Valley, issued mandatory water restrictions this week during a severe drought that has already reached historic levels.

The move was championed by analysts and researchers who have pushed for more conservation efforts across California amid concerns that the state will fall deeper into a drought disaster through the hot, dry summer and autumn.

“We are indeed in a dire situation,” said Rick Callender, the CEO of the water district serving Santa Clara county, during a public hearing Wednesday. “When you see a storm about to hit your community, the responsibility of government is not to wait until the storm hits to call for emergency action. The responsibility of government, as we all know, is to act before the storm can actually cause the devastation.”

Related: ‘Truly an emergency’: how drought returned to California – and what lies ahead

Across California, drought conditions are intensifying as climbing temperatures obliterate the diminished snowpack and reservoirs see record-low inflows. Spurred by the climate crisis, the state’s dry years are becoming drier and the parched landscape is setting the stage for another season of devastating fires. Fields will have to be fallowed, freshwater ecosystems are facing catastrophe, and some communities are bracing for water shortages that will further reduce already limited water supplies for drinking and sanitation.

Nearly 95% of the state is now experiencing “severe drought”, as classified by the US drought monitor, but some areas are bearing the brunt more than others, and responses have varied.

The California governor, Gavin Newsom, has declared a drought emergency in 41 of California’s 58 counties and has proposed a $5.1bn investment into water infrastructure and resilience. But he has resisted pressure to expand the declaration statewide, perhaps anticipating the potential for political blowback in the midst of a recall election.

Water has long been a localized issue in California, and the Newsom administration has to tread carefully, according to the water policy expert Felicia Marcus, who previously served as chair of the California state water resources control board.

“The history of water governance in California is not a top-down one,” says Marcus. “It’s local control. There’s a cultural political norm and we are heavily fragmented.”

Valley Water, the county district board that doubles as both policy-maker and wholesale water provider in Santa Clara county, called on the cities and companies it serves to cut 15% from their 2019 levels. Much of the cuts focus on curbing outdoor urban water use, which sucks up roughly half of the water distributed to communities and is wasted on lush green lawns or clean cars and driveways.

Jim Jensen, a rancher, walks by a pond with low water levels in Tomales, Marin county.
Jim Jensen, a rancher, walks by a pond with low water levels in Tomales, Marin county. Photograph: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Further north, Marin county was the first to declare a water shortage emergency in April, imposing mandatory restrictions on residents aiming to reduce use by 40% across the district. Meanwhile, their neighbors in the East Bay, which includes the cities of Oakland and Berkeley, won’t be forced to conserve but they could see higher rates. The East Bay municipal utility district said that the water it relies on wasn’t yet in enough danger of depletion to merit mandatory reductions and that users had already conserved 13% more than in 2013.

“For urban water conservation, we have started to see some municipalities issue drought messaging,” says Cora Kammeyer, a senior researcher at the Pacific Institute. “But there is a sense that a lot of the municipalities feel decently good about their storage and ability to weather the drought.”

Californians have learned key lessons from the last dry period, during which the state experienced the driest four years since officials began logging precipitation levels, and residents are using less water than they were then.

Urban areas have invested in programs to recycle and reuse water and bolstered their ability to capture stormwater. Even as the state’s population has increased, adding nearly 10 million more people over the last three decades, cities use about the same amount of water they did in the 1990s, according to the Public Policy Institute of California.

But, according to researchers and water policy experts, more needs to be done. The climate crisis will make the dry times drier and California’s ecosystems are already facing catastrophe.

“It is during a drought that we see how unsustainable our water use is in California,” says Jon Rosenfield, a senior scientist with San Francisco Baykeeper, an advocacy organization that works to protect the Bay and its tributaries, adding that he thinks the Newsom administration has been “abysmal on water policy”. The governor’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

“In order to get beyond the old dichotomies, we all need to use less water. Not meaning drink less water, not meaning skipping showers – but we have to get a grip on our agricultural use and cities can do more,” he says. “Yes, there need to be local solutions, but really we need a statewide solution.”

Related: California faces another drought as lake beds turn to dust – a photo essay

California grows roughly two-thirds of the fruits and nuts in the US and supplies more than a third of the country’s vegetables. Farmers and ranchers in the state are already feeling the impact of the drought and a crunch on their expected water deliveries from federal and state agencies, culling crops and unearthing orchards, as roughly 500,000 acres are expected to be fallowed.

But the sector also wields a lot of power, claiming roughly four times as much water as urban areas. And, as the Los Angeles Times reported at the end of the last drought in 2017, water shortages did little to slow the sector’s revenue, which reached record heights in 2012, 2013, and 2014.

Meanwhile, rural residents – especially in communities of color – saw their wells go dry. Roughly half of the state’s water systems are currently at risk or potentially at risk of failing, according to a recently released analysis by the state water resources control board. Also, a quarter of California native freshwater fish, which are essential to aquatic ecosystem health, are now threatened or endangered due to lack of flows.

“People keep thinking: surely it will rain next year,” Marcus says. “We are wired to hope for the best and we don’t always plan for the worst.” But, she adds, “any dry year can be the first year of a 10-year drought”.

Even if the winter brings a rainy reprieve, scientists fear the snowpack will never fully recover in a hotter environment. “Folks aren’t grappling with the enormity of the risk to our infrastructure and ecosystems,” Marcus says. “We are going to lose some species – if we haven’t already lost them – if we don’t realize that we have got to give nature more of its due,” she adds. “Because this is just a taste of what’s to come.”

Recommended Stories

  • Millions of Californians Face Water Shortage Emergency, Severe Drought Ahead of Wildfire Season

    Fire scientists fear California’s intensifying drought could lead to a hotter, more dangerous wildfire season

  • Parts of Central CA in 'exceptional drought' as dry conditions worsen

    An updated map from the U.S. Drought Monitor shows California's drought is worsening, with most of the state facing extreme or exceptional drought conditions, including all of Central California.

  • Water restrictions as drought continues

    Residents in Minot, North Dakota, are being asked to only use water for essential reasons.

  • A mysterious 'Rosetta Stone' explosion reveals a missing link behind solar eruptions

    The phenomenon resembled three different forms of solar eruptions, suggesting they might have the same origin.

  • Letters to the Editor: Sheriff Villanueva is trying to aid Venice's homeless. City Hall should help him

    The city of Los Angeles owns land near LAX that could serve as ideal encampments for the homeless people currently in Venice.

  • To curb drug prices, Democrats still seeking a balance

    Democrats are committed to passing legislation this year to curb prescription drug prices, but they're still disagreeing on how to cut costs for patients and taxpayers while preserving profits that lure investors to back potentially promising treatments. It boils down to finding a balance: How big a stick should Medicare have to negotiate prices with pharmaceutical companies? Medicare spends upward of $200 billion a year on prescription drugs, a category that keeps growing as costly new drugs enter the market.

  • The Latest: Russian COVID-19 cases spike 47% in a week

    Turkey is stepping up its COVID-19 vaccination program, with nearly 600,000 doses administered in the previous 24 hours. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan last month announced an intensification of vaccinations in June as the country seeks to revive its struggling economy, particularly the tourism industry. Since vaccinations began on Jan. 14, more than 33 million doses have been administered, including 13.6 million second injections, the state-run Anadolu news agency reported.

  • Nuclear bomb detectors sniff out another find — a new group of blue whales, study says

    Somehow these elusive beasts have managed to remain unseen, despite being as big as two standard buses.

  • ‘Very disappointing’: Doctors lament Idaho’s weak COVID-19 vaccination rates for children

    About 14% of Idaho’s 12-to-15-year-olds have received at least one vaccine dose. Nationally, it’s nearly 25%.

  • Modesto police officer arrested on domestic violence charges, department says

    A Modesto Police Department officer was arrested on domestic violence charges, the department announced Friday. Modesto police received a report Thursday around 5:30 p.m. about an off-duty domestic dispute involving one of its officers. The caller also told police that the incident happened several days before, and it had turned physical, which resulted in a physical injury to the officer's spouse, police said. Officer Daniel Phillips, a 15-year veteran of the department, was arrested for felony domestic violence after the investigation. He was booked into the Stanislaus County Safety Center on Friday morning, police said.

  • LeBron James believes Donovan Mitchell can have a playoff run like Dwyane Wade in 2006

    LeBron James tweeted it’s possible Mitchell can lead his team to glory just like Wade did in 2006. He’s putting up 32.7 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 5.3 assists throughout his six playoff games this postseason

  • HBO Max's New True-Crime Series The Staircase Is Based on an Unsettling Real Story

    Image Source: Netflix Seventeen years after the release of Jean-Xavier de Lestrade's docuseries The Staircase, the story of Kathleen Peterson's death is being turned into show. On March 31, Variety reported HBO Max's plans to adapt the case for an eight-part limited drama, also titled The Staircase.

  • Jones says 'stay tuned' as he proves he's still fast, strong

    Julio Jones turned 32 in February, missed seven games with a nagging hamstring issue in his 10th year in the NFL and now finds himself with a new team in the Tennessee Titans. The seven-time Pro Bowl wide receiver had a message Thursday for anyone doubting him. “I know what I have in the tank,” Jones said.

  • Some Fresno Co. residents hesitant on vaccine despite incentive

    Central Valley counties have some of the lowest vaccination rates in the state, so they had fewer entries in the drawings.

  • College Football Playoff's revamped 12-team format has one big problem

    One of the best parts of college football is the raucous campus stadium environment. So why only host first-round games there before going to sanitized neutral-site locations?

  • China and the U.S. Agree to Push Forward Trade, Investment Ties

    (Bloomberg) -- Commerce ministers from China and the U.S. agreed to push forward trade and investment links in their first call since the start of the Biden administration, with Washington seeking a more level playing field.Chinese Commerce Minister Wang Wentao and his counterpart Gina Raimondo “agreed to promote the healthy development of pragmatic cooperation in trade and investment,” in a phone call Thursday morning China time. The two “exchanged views frankly and pragmatically on relevant is

  • Homebuying startup Flyhomes closes $150 million Series C

    Amid a recent tear in residential real estate investment, venture capitalists are looking to get a piece of homebuying startup Flyhomes. The five-year-old startup announced today that they've closed a $150 million Series C round co-led by Norwest Venture Partners and Battery Ventures. Fifth Wall, Camber Creek, Balyasny Asset Management, Zillow's Spencer Rascoff and existing investors Andreessen Horowitz and Canvas Partners also participated in the round.

  • Biden nominee linked to 1989 sabotage draws Republican ire

    President Joe Biden’s nominee to oversee federal lands in the U.S. West is facing Republican pressure to withdraw over her ties to environmental activists convicted of spiking trees to sabotage a national forest timber sale more than 30 years ago. U.S. Sen. John Barrasso, the ranking Republican on the Senate energy committee, said Friday that U.S. Bureau of Land Management nominee Tracy Stone-Manning should be disqualified for her collaboration with “extreme environmental activists.” As a 23-year-old graduate student at the University of Montana, Stone-Manning sent a letter to federal officials in 1989 saying spikes had been inserted into trees in Idaho’s Clearwater National Forest.

  • Another Murdaugh tragedy. Another reason to lose faith in the criminal justice system

    Three deaths, and what we don’t know about these cases would fill a thick book.

  • BlackRock Downplays How Big It Is in Wake of Warren Backlash

    (Bloomberg) -- BlackRock Inc. pushed a message to investors that may seem surprising coming from a $9 trillion asset manager: We’re not really that big.Its revenue comprises just 3% of the industry’s, a smaller proportion compared to the very top players in other sectors, senior managers of the New York-based firm said Thursday during an investor-day presentation.In cloud-computing, the top five players hold more than two-thirds of the market share, and in sales and trading the top five command