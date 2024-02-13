In dire need of volunteers, local church leaders ask for more cold weather shelter money

As the city weighs how to spend about $6.5 million in surplus revenue from the previous budget year, council members on Monday heard appeals from local church leaders asking for larger, more sustainable funding for Crisis Cold Weather Shelters in Springfield.

The city's current proposal would allocated $100,000 from the surplus to the shelters but the carryover funds are a one-time distribution, not an annual pledge. Ashley Quinn, who works at National Avenue Christian Church and co-coordinates the crisis cold weather shelter at the Fairbanks, said the funding is necessary and appreciated but an annual investment could help shelters make more meaningful change.

"Winter is not a one-time thing, winter happens every year," he said.

Emily Bowen-Marler, associate minister at Brentwood Christian Church, prepares the church's cold-weather shelter for unsheltered couples and their pets by putting sheets on air mattresses on Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021.

Struggle to attract volunteers, make meaningful connections

At the Jan. 16 council lunch meeting, council narrowed in on priorities for the funds. Councilwoman Monica Horton emphasized the continued need for money to address volunteers and transportation for the crisis cold weather shelters.

The number of volunteers has been dwindling each year. Quinn said there have been nights when shelters cannot open because of a lack of volunteers, leaving 30-40 people outside in cold weather overnight. The money could pilot volunteer stipends as an incentive, but Quinn and Emily Bowen-Marler, a minister at Brentwood Christian Church, said permanent trauma-informed staff are what is truly needed to make impactful change.

"There are many areas that need to be addressed that show that we actually see our unsheltered neighbors as human beings, but to start we can pledge more resources in order to create a more sustainable model rather than a patchwork, volunteer-driven Band-Aid approach that we're currently utilizing," Bowen-Marler said.

More: Springfield's Safe to Sleep one step closer to receiving leftover ARPA funds from city

To address the need for volunteers, Councilman Abe McGull at the Jan. 16 meeting suggested the city could offer employees time off if they volunteer their time at the shelters, something he said other cities have already done.

Beyond a volunteer workforce, transportation to get people to shelters as well as facilities to accommodate all populations within the unhoused community are also lacking. Katrin Scott Herd, who operates No Reservations, said the number of people experiencing homelessness should be considered when allocating money to address specific needs.

Where council is planning to put the money

Here is the current proposal for allocating the carryover funds (in descending order):

Historic City Hall Project: $4,465,810

Firefighter Self-Contained Breathing Apparatus ("SCBA") Sustainment: $1,350,000

ADA Transitional Plan Assessment: $200,000

Cooper/Killian Project Improvements: $188,000

South Creek Greenway Trail: $182,000

Crisis Cold Weather Shelter Funding: $100,000

Council will vote on the distribution of these funds at its next meeting, Feb. 26.

Marta Mieze covers local government at the News-Leader. Contact her with tips at mmieze@news-leader.com.

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: Springfield crisis cold weather shelters in need of volunteers, funds