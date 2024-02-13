Direct balloting for March 5 presidential primary begins Friday

Feb. 12—ROCHESTER — Absentee in-person direct balloting for the March 5 presidential primary begins Friday, Feb. 16.

Direct balloting allows voters to insert their ballots directly into a tabulator at the direct balloting location.

In Olmsted County, direct balloting locations are:

*

Olmsted County Elections Office,

2122 Campus Drive SE, Suite 300, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays from Feb. 16 to March 4, as well as from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 2.

*

Olmsted County Government Center,

201 Fourth St. SE, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays from Feb. 27 to March 4, as well as 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 2.

To participate in the presidential primary, which is held every four years, a voter must request the ballot of the

major political party

of their choice. The request can be made in-person at polling locations on Election Day or through the absentee ballot process.

A voter's choice of party ballot will be recorded and is private data. However, a list will be provided to the head of each major political party of voters who selected that party. How a person votes on a ballot will be secret.

If a voter refuses to select a party, they will not be able to vote in the presidential primary, which is how voters help states and political parties choose presidential nominees.

To participate in the presidential primary, a voter must be a U.S. citizen, at least 18 years old on Election Day, a resident of Minnesota for 20 days, and not currently incarcerated for a

felony conviction.

Registration can be completed online at

sos.state.mn.us/elections-voting/register-to-vote

or at a polling location on Election Day.