The Direct Carrier Billing Platform Market is expected to grow by $ 2.70 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 18% during the forecast period

Direct carrier billing platform market in US 2020-2024

The analyst has been monitoring the direct carrier billing platform market in US and it is poised to grow by $ 2.70 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 18% during the forecast period. Our reports on direct carrier billing platform market in US provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.







The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current us market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising popularity of subscription model of paid streaming services, increased adoption of direct carrier billing platform in the mobile gaming industry, and cost advantage through economies of scale. In addition, rising popularity of subscription model of paid streaming services is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The direct carrier billing platform market in US analysis include end-user segments.1.



The direct carrier billing platform market in US is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Apps and games

• Online media

• Others

• By Market Participants

• Content creators

• Merchants

• Carrier networks

• Platform providers



This study identifies the growing demand for mobile identity solutions as one of the prime reasons driving the direct carrier billing platform market in US growth during the next few years. Also, increase in M&A and strategic alliances among vendors.

and growth of m-commerce in the us will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our direct carrier billing platform market in US covers the following areas

• Direct carrier billing platform market in US sizing

• Direct carrier billing platform market in US forecast

• Direct carrier billing platform market in US industry analysis





