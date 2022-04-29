Direct-To-Consumer Men’s Footwear Brand TAFT Announces the Launch of NFT Collection

The NFT collection not only combines sneakers and art but is truly unique due to its focus on the massive utility benefits to its’ owner. For $300, the utility exclusive package will include but is not limited to, one-of-a-kind NFT digital art, exclusive NFT owner sneaker, exclusive launches, promos, and drops, as well as access to a private Discord where users will have insight and input to new products with the brand’s founder, Kory Stevens and the TAFT team. With a limited amount of NFTs available, customers will be able to purchase on a randomized lottery. At mint, the NFT will be assigned with certain attributes varying in rarity. Whatever is received at mint is what will be received on the sneaker. In addition to USD, TAFT NFT will be available on the Solana blockchain, who uses Proof of Stake, which is optimized to use significantly less energy than Proof of Work blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Using a more energy-efficient approach to secure its network, Solana allows it to operate with minimal energy consumption and a low carbon footprint. “As we have learned more and more about NFTs, we found that the technology could be leveraged by brands to do things that we never could before. We aren’t talking about making some expensive JPEG of our shoes that you can use as a profile picture – we are talking about creative, one-of-a-kind products and a utility package that we could never release without this” said Kory Stevens, Founder and Designer of TAFT.