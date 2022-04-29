Direct-To-Consumer Men’s Footwear Brand TAFT Announces the Launch of NFT Collection

Within the past year, the footwear brand has expanded its reach by opening several new store locations in New York City and Texas, launching a clothing collection, and now wearable NFT in the form of sneakers. Specializing in unique, bold, handmade designs, TAFT prides itself on having an inclusive vibe among its customer base and on consistently delivering exciting new pieces that are made to last for years to come. Its newest venture, TAFT NFT is no different; creating a collection of correlating art and sneakers that are inspired by major fashion houses and winged creatures. TAFT’s design philosophy has always been to make products that can’t be found anywhere else; pushing boundaries and pioneering to be leaders in the footwear space.

“We’re doing something absolutely unheard of. We’re making a wearable NFT in the form of a sneaker. Much like how an NFT is minted, the purchaser will get a limited, EXCLUSIVE edition of the TAFT NFT Sneaker. Each pair will be assigned attributes randomly that match the exact NFT artwork.” said Kory Stevens, Founder and Designer of TAFT.

The NFT collection not only combines sneakers and art but is truly unique due to its focus on the massive utility benefits to its’ owner. For $300, the utility exclusive package will include but is not limited to, one-of-a-kind NFT digital art, exclusive NFT owner sneaker, exclusive launches, promos, and drops, as well as access to a private Discord where users will have insight and input to new products with the brand’s founder, Kory Stevens and the TAFT team. With a limited amount of NFTs available, customers will be able to purchase on a randomized lottery. At mint, the NFT will be assigned with certain attributes varying in rarity. Whatever is received at mint is what will be received on the sneaker.

In addition to USD, TAFT NFT will be available on the Solana blockchain, who uses Proof of Stake, which is optimized to use significantly less energy than Proof of Work blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Using a more energy-efficient approach to secure its network, Solana allows it to operate with minimal energy consumption and a low carbon footprint.

“As we have learned more and more about NFTs, we found that the technology could be leveraged by brands to do things that we never could before. We aren’t talking about making some expensive JPEG of our shoes that you can use as a profile picture – we are talking about creative, one-of-a-kind products and a utility package that we could never release without this” said Kory Stevens, Founder and Designer of TAFT.

TAFT has been working behind the scenes to kickstart its contribution to the NFT landscape by partnering with start-up, software development company, Remi Labs to help successfully migrate the brand by strategically building a collection with incredible value.

With TAFT’s first venture into the metaverse, the company plans to continue to test and learn in this space. There will be future drops expanding on collections, further pushing the boundaries of creativity.

About TAFT

TAFT is a direct-to-consumer men’s footwear brand specializing in unique, bold shoe designs. Founded in 2014, TAFT shoes are produced in Spain and Portugal with textiles ranging from suiting wool, to woven upholstery fabric, to Charles F. Stead leather. TAFT prides itself on having an inclusive vibe among its customer base, and on consistently delivering exciting new styles.

About Remi Labs

Remi Labs makes the promise of NFTs a reality for businesses. By providing everything a company needs to create and launch NFTs, Remi Labs removes the complexity and makes it easy for brands to sell products, experiences, access, and memberships in a way that turns customers into superfans. For more information, visit www.remilabs.xyz.

