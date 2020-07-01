Direct Energy Named Best Electricity Company in Best of the Best Awards

HOUSTON, July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Direct Energy® has been named the Best Electricity Company in the Houston Chronicle's Best of the Best 2020 awards. The awards recognize businesses across 11 categories that were voted on by the community this past spring. Direct Energy was named the community's favorite from more than 50 energy companies that were nominated.

"We are thrilled to be recognized as our customer's favorite electricity company," said Bruce Stewart, president, Direct Energy, North America Home. "Everything we do is focused on making the lives of our customers better, and we are proud to serve the community."

With headquarters in Houston, Direct Energy serves approximately 600,000 Texans with retail electricity services and gives back to the community in many ways. In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Direct Energy supported the community by donating more than $710,000 to the Neighbor-to-Neighbor program, which helps Texans pay their electricity bills, and $70,000 to Children's Miracle Network Hospitals®.

Direct Energy is one of North America's largest retail providers of electricity, natural gas, and home and business energy-related services with nearly four million customers. Direct Energy gives customers choice, simplicity, and innovation where energy, data, and technology meet. A subsidiary of Centrica plc (LSE: CNA), an international energy and services company, Direct Energy, its subsidiaries and/or affiliates, operate in 50 U.S. states plus the District of Columbia and 8 provinces in Canada. To learn more about Direct Energy, please visit www.directenergy.com.

