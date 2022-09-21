All direct flights on 21 September from Russia to Istanbul and Yerevan sold out after Putin's speech

WEDNESDAY, 21 SEPTEMBER 2022, 10:25

Russians have purchased all the tickets for direct flights from Russia to Istanbul and Yerevan for 21 September, immediately after Russian President Vladimir Putin’s speech where he announced partial mobilisation of Russian citizens.

This was reported by the Meduza and Verstka news outlets.

"All direct flights for 21 September from Russia to Istanbul and Yerevan were sold out a few minutes after Putin’s speech," they stated.

Previously: In his recent address to fellow Russians, Vladimir Putin announced partial mobilisation of Russians, starting as early as 21 September.

Economichna Pravda

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!