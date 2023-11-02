Direct flights to Iceland coming to Pittsburgh International Airport

Pittsburghers will soon have the opportunity to travel directly to Iceland.

On Thursday, county and state leaders joined executives with Icelandair to announce new service beginning next spring.

From May 16 through late October, four weekly flights will run between Pittsburgh International Airport and Reykjavík, Iceland. Travelers will be able to connect to more than 30 European destinations.

“We’ve been very interested in the development of this area,” said Grimur Gislason, Icelandair’s Director overseeing North America. “We’ve seen a lot of influx of young professionals, tech companies coming up, a very affluent market to be honest, and we’re really excited to offer them the opportunity to go to Iceland and Europe.”

Gislason said there will be an introductory roundtrip fare of $499. The flight is about six hours. Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald said that the relationship is expected to have an economic impact of $9 million to the Pittsburgh region.

“I think some of our tech companies have some operations over there,” he said, noting also Alcoa’s relationship with Iceland. “Even some of our international banking companies, whether BNY or PNC, are always looking to have operations and connections really make that happen.”Fitzgerald said that a now-defunct airline previously flew Pittsburghers to Iceland, and was popular among travelers before going out of business in 2019.

Pittsburgh will become Icelandair’s 12 U.S. destination.

