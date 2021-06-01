A direction home: Bob Dylan album returned 48 years late

In this photo provided by Heights Libraries, Sara Phillips, a branch manager with Heights Libraries in Ohio, holds the Bob Dylan double album "Self Portrait" borrowed in 1973 by eighth-grader Howard Simon he returned recently 48 years overdue. (Heights Libraries via AP)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio (AP) — After nearly five decades of blowin' in the wind, a double Bob Dylan album finally has a direction home: A man living in San Francisco has mailed the vinyl back to an Ohio library 48 years after it was supposed to be returned.

Howard Simon recently sent the album along with a letter to Heights Libraries apologizing for his tardiness, according to a news release from the library system outside Cleveland.

Simon checked out Dylan’s “Self Portrait” album in 1973 as an eighth-grader at a University Heights middle school. Simon, now 73, says he found it between two other Dylan albums in his personal vinyl collection.

“As a recent retiree, I am taking the opportunity to turn my attention to some of the many vignettes of life that by dint of career and family have been neglected these many years,” Simon wrote. “I am returning with the letter an overdue item by my count, approximately 17,480 days overdue as of this writing.”

His letter says the album cover is a little battered after traveling with him from University Heights to San Francisco with various stops in between, but the library says the records themselves remain in “great shape.”

Simon also sent the library a $175 replacement fee for “Self Portrait” along with an album he recorded, “Western Reserve,” for possible inclusion in the library's collection.

The library bore no hard feelings, or sense that Simon wasted their precious time, essentially telling him in the press release don't think twice; it's all right.

“The funny thing about this is that we don’t charge overdue fines anymore–as long as we get the item back, we see no need to penalize people,” branch manager Sara Phillips was quoted as saying. “We’re grateful that Mr. Simon returned the record. I’d said we can now call it even.”

Recommended Stories

  • Haiti: Child malnutrition surges amid pandemic and crime, Unicef says

    Severe acute childhood malnutrition is expected to more than double this year, Unicef warns.

  • Flashback: Sinead O’Connor Gets Booed Offstage at Bob Dylan Anniversary Concert

    Just 13 days after she tore up a photo of the pope on SNL, O'Connor faced a very hostile audience at Madison Square Garden

  • Dodge Cranking Up Durango Hellcat Production

    Is this a good or bad thing?

  • Fans Gone Wild: Spectator runs out on court during NBA game

    WASHINGTON (AP) A fan was tackled after running onto the court during an NBA playoff game between the Washington Wizards and Philadelphia 76ers on Monday night, the latest example of unruly behavior as teams let more spectators in the stands during the pandemic. ''You can tell those people have been in some sort of captivity for the last year, year and change, right?'' Wizards center Robin Lopez said. The players were heading toward Washington's basket in the third quarter of the home team's 122-114 victory in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference first-round series when the action was halted because of the intruder, who jumped as if pretending to try to dunk.

  • This Week, the Best Dressed Stars Went for Electric Color and Expert Tailoring

    undefined Originally Appeared on Vogue

  • 3 Income Stocks Perfect for Retirees

    Finding good income stocks is more than just a matter of chasing yield. High dividend yields telegraph risk more often than they signal opportunity. Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE: ARE) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on office properties.

  • Anoushka Shankar, Royal Festival Hall, review: an unexpectedly emotional return to the South Bank

    In April 2020, Anoushka Shankar was due to host a star-studded concert at London’s Royal Festival Hall to mark the centenary of the birth of her father, the sitar legend Ravi. She would have been joined by the British musician and composer Nitin Sawhney, George Harrison’s widow Olivia, and a host of Indian classical musicians. The concert would also have seen Shankar perform on stage with her half-sister, the singer Norah Jones, for the first time. Covid-19 put paid to that show, which has been pushed back to 2022, but it was only fitting that 39-year-old Shankar, a lauded and breathtaking sitarist in her own right, was at least able to perform at the Southbank Centre’s reopening weekend. Despite the Magaluf vibes of the sun-drenched hordes outside the Royal Festival Hall, life was more sedate inside. The bars remained closed, and social-distancing measures meant ranks of empty seats between ticket-holders. But within its confines, this concert – which was also live-streamed – burst with expression and humanity. The stage was set for maximum atmosphere: under soft light and swirling dry ice, a low dais and ornamental rug were surrounded by a bewildering array of potted plants. When Shankar herself appeared, her feet bare beneath a voluminous tiered skirt, she skipped for joy. “My heart’s beating so fast. You’re my first audience for 15 months. I’ll never take this for granted again.” As well as being an exemplary sitar player, Ravi Shankar was fêted for fusing Eastern and Western musical traditions back in the 1960s. His daughter’s music is more nuanced than that: it fuses both contemporary and classical structures and electronic and acoustic textures, with the sitar as its backbone. Traditional Indian ragas (melodic frameworks) are in evidence, but there are elements of Radiohead, Philip Glass and Joni Mitchell too. It’s shape-shifting and brilliantly footloose. The concert revolved around songs from last year’s EP Love Letters, a devastating break-up album written by Shankar after her divorce from Atonement director Joe Wright. It’s a snapshot of a period of profound shocks and heartache. In the same month that they announced their separation, Wright was seen in public with The Girl on the Train actress Haley Bennett. The songs were delivered here in their rawest form. The ghostly ‘Bright Eyes’ was sung by the 37-year-old English singer-songwriter Emmy the Great. Although Wright isn’t mentioned in the song, it contains the lyrics: “Does she feel younger than me as you’re lying in your bed? / Does she feel younger than me or is that in my head?” The song ended with the powerful line: “But most importantly, do you call her Bright Eyes too?” But if the Love Letters songs documented sadness and confusion, Shankar’s new tracks suggested a restirring of passion. New single ‘Opening, Flowering, Drinking’ was about people you want to hug – “or more than hug,” Shankar said with a smile. The recorded version is sung by Jones, but vocal duties here were carried out by Nicki Wells, who – like Emmy the Great – sat at Shankar’s feet. There was pointed humour as well. On ‘Sister Susannah’, Shankar recited a checklist of saintly requirements from the perspective of an unnamed man to his female partner (“Be pretty… Ignore my faults”). It was eviscerating. Shankar’s emotions threatened to get the better of her at the end, when she talked about how the pandemic is ravishing India. “We’ve all lost a lot,” she said. And the delight of watching this concert was almost overwhelming at times. To be served up something so rich and detailed, so expressive and heartfelt, so considered and visually compelling, and after so long, was a treat. At a time when life remains so perilous for so many, it was also bittersweet. But the five-minute standing ovation at the end said it all: this was a joyful reminder that life and art, in all their knotty complexities, go on.

  • John Mayer Announces New Album ‘Sob Rock’

    LP marks Mayer's first studio album since 2017's The Search for Everything

  • Sinéad O’Connor explains how her shocking 'SNL' performance was 'a blessing'

    The Irish singer says tearing up a picture of Pope John Paul II was done to make a point that people wouldn't understand for years.

  • China rejects Australian writer's torture claim in trial

    A Chinese government spokesperson on Tuesday rejected an Australian writer's complaint that he was tortured during interrogation before being put on trial on spying charges. The Foreign Ministry spokesperson also accused Australia of “unfounded provocation” after its foreign minister said Yang Hengjun’s incarceration since January 2019 was arbitrary detention. “There is no arbitrary detention or forced confession with torture on Yang Jun,” said spokesperson Wang Wenbin, referring to Yang by the name used by Chinese officials.

  • Meet the U.S. students confronting racism, injustice and a pandemic

    These students have all faced social and political change over their high school careers. As a young gay woman, Megan Bickford said she watched in horror as the Trump administration tried to ban transgender people from serving in the military and rescinded protections for transgender public school students. At 16, she cut ties with a close friend who became a vocal supporter of Trump.

  • ‘Proud of you’: AOC leads tributes to Naomi Osaka for standing her ground at French Open

    Naomi Osaka was threatened with expulsion from the Grand Slam after she refused to participate in press conference citing mental health concerns

  • Another Asian woman randomly attacked on street in NYC, CCTV shows - old

    A man in an orange hoodie and denim jacket is seen punching her unprovoked in camera footage

  • White supremacist arrested for allegedly plotting to shoot up Texas Walmart

    ‘The plot interrupted in this case is unthinkable,’ says Kerr County Sheriff Larry Leitha

  • Oath Keepers wanted antifa to attack Capitol so Trump could declare martial law, indictment says

    Stewart Rhodes allegedly wanted former president ‘to declare an insurrection, and to call us up as the militia’

  • Johnson & Johnson must pay $2.1 billion to women who claimed baby powder causes cancer, court rules

    Company denies its products contain carcinogens

  • Ex-general says Michael Flynn is getting ‘crazier and crazier’ after endorsing military coup in US

    ‘Unfortunately, he has, in my view, gone off the deep end’

  • California cafe charges customers extra if they wear a face mask

    The restaurant previously offered discounts for throwing your face mask away.

  • Texas governor threatens to defund state lawmakers and staff after Democrats block voting restrictions bill

    ‘This is petty and tone-deaf even for Texas’

  • Police investigate ‘playing with pistol’ claim as Tory peer’s daughter-in-law held in Belize after death of officer

    Jasmine Hartin held since Friday over death of policeman