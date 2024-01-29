Director of Above & Beyond Children's Museum in Sheboygan resigns

Jackie Erdman is the executive director of Above & Beyond Children's Museum.

SHEBOYGAN — After three years in the position, Jackie Erdman has resigned as the executive director of Above & Beyond Children’s Museum.

The resignation was announced in a public statement by the museum Monday.

During her time with the museum, Erdman led teams to ensure inclusivity with projects like building the All-Abilities Purple Octopus Playground, creating a rotating multi-cultural exhibit and opening the Calming Corner exhibit for sensory sensitivity, the announcement said.

Additionally, Erdman oversaw the museum’s reopening after ice damage following flooding on Christmas Day 2022 caused the museum to close.

Olive Garden is open: Sheboygan County's Olive Garden opens near Interstate 43

Erdman plans to prioritize her family and pursue her professional goals, read the announcement.

The museum will actively search for a new executive director and plans to “realign strategies for continued growth and fundraising while continuing to enhance programs and offerings,” the message said.

All inquires — including resumes and job applications — should be directed to Tim Saeger, president of the board.

Above and Beyond Children’s Museum Executive Director Jackie Erdman kneels by the Hmong cultural exhibit at the museum, Tuesday, May 16, 2023, in Sheboygan, Wis.

Have a story tip or public interest concern? Contact Sam Bailey at sgbailey@gannett.com or 573-256-9937. To stay up to date on her stories and other news, follow her on X (Twitter) @SamarahBailey.

This article originally appeared on Sheboygan Press: Sheboygan Above & Beyond Children's Museum executive director resigns