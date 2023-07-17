New director announced for the Lebanon VA Medical Center

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs announced Friday the appointment of Jeffrey A. Beiler as the new director of the Lebanon VA Medical Center.

Beiler has been the interim director of the Wilmington VA Medical Center in Delaware since Jan. 31. Before serving in that position, he was the director of the Coatesville VA Medical Center.

“We are very excited to welcome Mr. Beiler to his new role,” Timothy W. Liezert, Veterans Integrated Service Network 4 director, said in a release Friday. “I am grateful for his experience and consistent leadership throughout our network.”

Jeffrey A. Beiler

Beiler has served over his 25 years in Veterans Health Administration. Officials said he's held several executive leadership roles, including chief financial officer and associate director at Lebanon VA. Beiler also served as CFO for the Horsham Clinic, and associate director roles at Clarksburg and Philadelphia VA medical centers.

Beiler received his bachelor’s degree in accounting and finance from Cedarville University and a master’s degree in business administration from Kutztown University.

No date has been set yet for Beiler to start his new position, with officials saying a search is continuing for the Wilmington VA Medical Center's director position. Jaconda Lightburn is currently the Lebanon VA Medical Center's acting director.

Lebanon VAMC’s previous director and CEO, Robert Callahan Jr., retired from his position back in March. Callahan was appointed as director of the center in November 2007 and had 34 years of federal service in the Department of Veterans Affairs and Department of the Army.

Lebanon VA Medical Center is one of 170 medical centers in the nation with the sole purpose of providing world-class medical care to America’s veterans. Lebanon VAMC serves a nine-county area in southcentral Pennsylvania covering Adams, Berks, Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry, Schuylkill and York counties

More than 2,000 employees serve nearly 50,000 veterans every year at Lebanon VAMC across a nine-county area in South-Central Pennsylvania. Lebanon VA Medical Center is one of 170 medical centers in the nation with the sole purpose of providing world-class medical care to America’s veterans, officials said.

If you are a veteran, you may be eligible to receive care and benefits from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. For more information about the medical center, visit https://www.va.gov/lebanon-health-care/.

