Director Art Andres to head up CONFIRE EMS when service begins in San Bernardino County

EMS Operations Director Art Andres will head up the Consolidated Fire Agencies, or CONFIRE when the agency takes over emergency operations in San Bernardino County this fall.

In December 2023, San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors voted to cut ties with American Medical Response and signed a contract with CONFIRE EMS. CONFIRE will provide emergency and non-emergency ambulance services in portions of the county beginning October 2024, the Daily Press reported.

Priority Ambulance, a subsidiary of Priority OnDemand, announced the addition of Andres as director of EMS Operations for CONFIRE EMS & Mobile Health on Monday.

"We are thrilled to have Art join Priority as our Director of EMS Operations,” said Bryan Gibson, Priority OnDemand CEO. “His extensive experience and dedication to the field of EMS within San Bernardino County make him the perfect fit to support our partnership with CONFIRE. We look forward to the positive impact he will undoubtedly have on our organization."

CONFIRE EMS is a division of the CONFIRE Joint Powers Authority, a public-private partnership formed by 12 fire agencies in collaboration with Priority Ambulance.

Two decades of EMS experience

With a 24-year career with the Ontario Fire Department and two years as director of the CONFIRE joint powers authority, Andres brings a wealth of experience to his new role, the agency stated.

Andres began his career as a paramedic in San Bernardino County for Mercy Ambulance in 1990, later serving Orange County as a firefighter.

He joined the Ontario Fire Department in 1996, where he demonstrated exceptional dedication and leadership, rising from firefighter/paramedic to captain, EMS coordinator, battalion chief, and ultimately senior deputy chief.

Andres was instrumental in developing CONFIRE EMS, where he served as its director until his retirement in 2022.

During his professional tenure, Andres worked to improve the EMS system, serving in multiple capacities on the local and state levels, including:

Chair of an Emergency Medical Committee in San Bernardino County.

Chair of the EMS Advisory Committee for Victor Valley Community College.

Paramedic representative on California Emergency Medical Service Authority’s Emergency Medical Services for Children Technical Advisory Committee.

An 'invaluable' addition to the team

As Director of EMS Operations, Andres will provide leadership and administrative oversight, as Priority and CONFIRE EMS prepare to take on ambulance service in much of San Bernardino County.

This is the first change in medical transportation services in the county in more than 40 years, the agency stated.

"Art's history of leadership, expertise in EMS, and in-depth knowledge of our communities and the CONFIRE organization make him an invaluable addition to the team," said CONFIRE Executive Director Chief Nathan Cooke. "Having Art as a conduit with Priority will further strengthen our innovative delivery of services for the communities we serve."

The CONFIRE EMS and Priority Ambulance partnership will bring cooperative, integrated, high-quality care and expert oversight, connecting people to the care they need, when and where they need it, agency officials added.

For more information, visit priorityambulance.com, or priorityondemand.com.

