The Director of Bitcoin Well Inc. (CVE:BTCW), Terry Rhode, Just Bought 48% More Shares

Whilst it may not be a huge deal, we thought it was good to see that the Bitcoin Well Inc. (CVE:BTCW) Director, Terry Rhode, recently bought CA$71k worth of stock, for CA$0.057 per share. While we're hesitant to get too excited about a purchase of that size, we do note it increased their holding by a solid 48%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Bitcoin Well

In fact, the recent purchase by Terry Rhode was the biggest purchase of Bitcoin Well shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that even when the share price was higher than CA$0.045 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

In the last twelve months Bitcoin Well insiders were buying shares, but not selling. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Bitcoin Well insiders own about CA$5.0m worth of shares (which is 63% of the company). This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Bitcoin Well Tell Us?

It is good to see recent purchasing. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. Once you factor in the high insider ownership, it certainly seems like insiders are positive about Bitcoin Well. Nice! In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Bitcoin Well. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for Bitcoin Well you should know about.

