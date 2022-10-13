Director of Cherokee sheriff’s office narcotics squad arrested on DUI charges

A high-ranking deputy with the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office has been arrested on a DUI charge.

Georgia State Patrol arrested Major John New, who is the Director of the Cherokee Multi-Agency Narcotics Squad, last month.

According to a spokesperson with the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, New was involved in a single-vehicle crash while off duty in Pickens County.

More details on the crash or his charges have not been released.

Per department policy, New notified his supervisor of the incident immediately and was placed on administrative leave while an internal investigation is conducted.

