Director of Council Affairs has been appointed to serve on National League of Cities

The Director of Council Affairs of Shreveport has been appointed to the National League of Cities (NLC) 2024 Human Development Federal Advocacy Committee and Council on Youth, Education, and Families.

RJ Johnson was elected to a one-year term and will provide strategic direction and guidance for NLC’s federal advocacy agenda and policy priorities on workforce development, education, early childhood, public health care, mental health parity, immigration reform and more.

The appointments were announced by NLC President Mayor David Sander of Rancho Cordova, California.

"I am honored to represent our city with these appointments to serve on both the NLC Human Development Federal Advocacy Committee and Council on Youth, Education, and Families, recognizing the profound impact it holds for the City of Shreveport," said Johnson. "Together, we can shape a brighter future for our wonderful city, where every resident has the opportunity to flourish and contribute to the overall well-being of our community."

As a member of NLC’s Human Development Committee, Johnson will help shape NLC’s policy positions and advocate on behalf of America’s cities, towns and villages before Congress, with the administration and at home.

In his capacity on NLC’s Council on Youth, Education, and Families, Johnson will play a key role among a diverse group of local leaders to encourage collaboration, networking and the development of resources and programs beneficial to communities that share demographics, size or location that can be replicated across the country.

“NLC’s federal advocacy committees play an important role in helping policymakers in Washington understand the issues and challenges facing America’s cities, towns and villages at the local level," said Sander. “I’m excited to have Director Johnson serve on NLC’s Human Development Committee and on NLC's YEF Council this year and look forward to working with him to strengthen the federal-local partnership and grow our common knowledge of the issues and opportunities facing our communities.”

