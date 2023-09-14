Director Darren Aronofsky teases MSG Sphere's first immersive experience with exclusive inside look

The MSG Sphere has commanded attention from the Las Vegas strip since it started flexing its stunning visuals.

From snow globes to a giant eyeball and even Earth itself, both the city and the internet got a taste of what the LED orb is capable of from the outside. Now one video is revealing what the venue looks like from within ahead of its debut later this month.

Oscar-nominated director Darren Aronofsky posted the exclusive first look video from inside Sphere on his Instagram page Tuesday. His video shows a breathtaking preview of the 160,000 square foot display plane that will be used for immersive experiences.

The Sphere in Las Vegas: Both a new immersive experience and a glitzy add-on to the Strip

The first indoor visuals display a Mammoth navigating the wild making viewers feel like an ant hoping the creature doesn't step on them. This is part of a 360-degree experience the venue will launch titled "Postcard From Earth" written and directed by Aronofsky and set to premiere on Oct. 6 as the first Sphere Experience.

Aronofsky's clip also shows audio from his project allowing viewers to hear a sounds from the extinct mammal, a peaceful score and a narrator saying "Evolving, Adapting, Inventing."

The Sphere has partnered with 3-D innovator HOLOPLOT to create the world’s most advanced audio system, according to Sphere Entertainment Company.

Every seat inside the dome will offer “crystal-clear, individualized sound” in the venue by utilizing 1,586 permanently installed loudspeaker modules, 300 mobile loudspeaker modules, 167,000 speaker drivers as well as amplifiers, and processing channels, according to a press release.

When does the MSG Sphere open?

The MSG Sphere officially debuts to the public on Sept. 29 with a series of 25 concerts featuring U2. “U2:UV Achtung Baby Live at Sphere” will run through mid-December and celebrate the Irish band’s 1991 album “Achtung Baby."

How big is the MSG Sphere?

One block east from the Vegas strip, the record-breaking Sphere sits at 366 feet tall and 516 feet wide. In addition to being the largest sphere, the bowl reportedly also has the largest LED lights with 1.2 million lights the size of hockey pucks.

The venue can seat nearly 18,000 people. A pedestrian walkway to the Venetian resort complex will connect the globe to the strip.

The MSG Sphere lit up as a basketball to celebrate the 2023 NBA Summer League in Las Vegas, Nevada, on July 9, 2023.

MSG Sphere hopes to be 70% powered by solar energy

About 70% of the Las Vegas MSG Sphere's energy could be supplied by solar power.

Last month, Sphere Entertainment announced a 25-year agreement with NV Energy. In a shared announcement, the companies announced that NV Energy, Nevada's largest electricity utility, will offer the highest amount of solar power to the venue.

NV Energy will allow the Sphere to maximize the amount of green power possible using both dedicated renewable and battery storage, according to the statement.

Other MSG Sphere visuals

The Sphere has grabbed the eyes of locals and tourists with a multitude of displays including the American flag, an eyeball, a snow globe and both the Earth and the moon.

For sports fans, the globe displayed a giant basketball and a bunch of smaller basketballs in July to promote the NBA Summer League and recently displayed animations of all 32 NFL team helmets to promote the NFL Sunday Ticket as part of a deal with YouTube.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: See inside Vegas Sphere as filmmaker Darren Aronofsky gives first look