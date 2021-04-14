Admin who didn't report OSU doc's misconduct cedes license

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
KANTELE FRANKO
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A former Ohio State University student health director has surrendered his medical license after being accused of failing to report several complaints in the mid-1990s about sexual misconduct by Richard Strauss, the university doctor now accused of abusing young men for two decades.

The state medical board citation against former director Ted Grace made him the first person to face potential discipline in relation to Ohio State's failure to stop misconduct by Strauss, who died in 2005. A hearing was scheduled for next week, but Grace permanently surrendered his Ohio license under an agreement that was approved and confirmed but not released Wednesday by the medical board.

Grace had most recently led student health services at Southern Illinois University. He notified officials there last month that he was retiring, university spokesperson Kim Rendfeld said in an email. SIU officials have no concerns about Grace’s performance there, Rendfeld said.

A message seeking comment from Grace was left Wednesday at an phone number listed under his name.

Grace was cited for not reporting complaints and for falsely telling an Ohio State student that there hadn’t been previous complaints about Strauss when that student reported being mistreated by the physician at the student health center in 1995.

The former student, Steve Snyder-Hill, filed a complaint about that with the state board last year, alleging Grace had lied to him and mishandled the situation.

Snyder-Hill said in an email that he appreciates the medical board pushing for accountability.

“Finally, a day of vindication!” he wrote.

Grace has previously said that he gave Strauss a verbal warning back then and that the health center started using a consent form with the option of a chaperone specifically for men being treated by Strauss. After a third complaint, Grace stopped Strauss from seeing patients there.

Strauss retired in 1998, and allegations about his misconduct didn't become public until an ex-wrestler spoke out in 2018, years after Strauss' death. Ohio State apologized publicly after an investigation conducted for the school concluded Strauss’ misconduct occurred in his work with various athletic teams, the health center and an off-campus clinic.

No one has since defended Strauss publicly.

Roughly 400 men have sued the university over its failure to stop him despite students raising concerns with school employees as early as 1979. Many of the men say they were groped during exams.

The university has pledged a “monetary resolution” for those Strauss harmed. It has reached nearly $47 million in settlements for 185 of the plaintiffs.

More lawsuits, including Snyder-Hill's, are pending. Some of those accusers have argued they deserve compensation more comparable to other major sexual abuse scandals in higher education, such as Michigan State’s $500 million settlement for the 500-plus female victims of imprisoned sports doctor Larry Nassar or the University of Southern California's $852 million settlement with over 700 women who accused a campus gynecologist of sexual abuse.

___

Follow Franko on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/kantele10.

Recommended Stories

  • Lawsuit describes night of fear for Wall of Moms protester

    A lawyer who formed part of a “Wall of Moms” confronting militarized U.S. agents is suing federal authorities, claiming excessive force was used against her and she was arrested without probable cause. In the lawsuit filed in federal court in Portland, Oregon, Jennifer Kristiansen also accused an unnamed federal agent of groping her breast and buttocks as he trapped her against a wall, leading her to fear she would be raped.

  • Desiree Linden breaks women's 50K world record, running 31 miles in under three hours

    Desiree Linden became the first woman to run under three hours for 50 kilometers, averaging well under six minutes per mile over 31 miles.

  • Kylr Yust takes stand: denies killing ex-girlfriends, accuses late brother in deaths

    Yust said the “gossip mill” ruined his life. He denied multiple claims and a wiretapped conversation in which he allegedly confessed.

  • Louisiana man arrested in connection to 2004 cold case homicide of Courtney Coco

    19-year-old Courtney Coco was found dead on October 4, 2004, in an abandoned building 200 miles from her home.

  • Senate breaks filibuster on Asian-American hate crime bill

    The Senate opened debate Wednesday on legislation confronting the rise of potential hate crimes against Asian Americans, a growing problem during the coronavirus crisis that will also test whether the chamber can push past partisanship on an issue important to many constituents. Typically, the Democratic-sponsored COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act might quickly face a filibuster, opposed by Republicans who prefer a different approach. Senators voted overwhelmingly, 92-6, to proceed Wednesday to consideration of the bill.

  • Minnesota protester confronts CNN reporter: 'Get away from here with all that media s**t'

    A protester accused Sara Sidner, and all media, of attempting to make protesters look bad.

  • When Your Wife Dimes You Out to the FBI as a Capitol Rioter

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/GettyImagine the FBI knocking on your door to question you about your participation in the deadly pro-Trump riot at the U.S. Capitol. You’re foolish enough to invite them, without your legal counsel present, into your home, at which point the feds show you a photo—of you, rioting. You think you can wiggle your way out of this. You lie, and tell them that it’s not you in the photo.Now, imagine your wife or girlfriend then stepping into the room and, unprompted, identifying you as the man in the photo, unintentionally snitching you out to the feds in your own house.As more and more MAGA rioters have gotten caught or charged in the months-long fallout from the Jan. 6 mob violence, that is the kind of story that has followed so many of the indictments and federal investigation—suspects have been identified or busted in so many of the dumbest possible ways that you’d expect the whole saga to be a scene out of Step Brothers.On this week’s episode of The Daily Beast’s Fever Dreams podcast, hosts Will Sommer and Asawin Suebsaeng sit down with Ryan J. Reilly, a senior reporter at HuffPost covering U.S. law enforcement and its hunt for Trumpist rioters. Reilly has spent the past three months meticulously cataloguing the dark, perversely humorous ways in which many of these far-right extremists have found their way into FBI custody. They gratuitously incriminate themselves. They pretend to be tough guys, and then are revealed to be impersonating a trooper or a federal agent. The feds keep making fun of the defendants in affidavits and in court documents. Often, they get ratted out by old high-school chums and rivals, loved ones, or even a random “Facebook stalker” from their home town.Reilly discusses cases such as that of Brent Bozell IV—son of famous conservative activist Brent Bozell—in which the right-wing scion and alleged Capitol rioter was busted not because of FBI in-house sleuthing but because of an amateur online sleuth in Hershey, Pennsylvania, who “described herself to me as the person that everyone [in town] goes to when they need to look into what their new man is up to… So, when any of her girlfriends get a new man, they come to her and she does all the online sleuthing.”Along the way, Suebsaeng also takes listeners inside the Trump 2020 campaign’s “voter fraud” hotline room, which was created by the campaign shortly following former President Donald Trump’s clear loss to Democrat Joe Biden. The hotline and email tipline, in its brief and painful existence, also became a magnet for trolls and pranksters who wanted to inundate Trump staffers with as many grotesque or ludicrously pornographic images as possible.He Was Partners With ‘QAnon.’ Now He Wants Them Arrested.Suebsaeng was recently sent a trove of images, and offered graphic descriptions of others, that had flooded the Trump team in the days following Election Day 2020. He reviewed them—much to his palpable disgust—for Fever Dreams fans’ listening pleasure.“There were deep fakes of then-President Trump in his underpants, or if not in his underwear… just a completely nude Donald Trump with no genitalia. One person who was subjected to rifling through these images described how there was a point where they had to zoom in on the fake photo to confirm that the Donald Trump in that image indeed had no dick, and wasn’t just a nude Donald Trump,” Suebsaeng said.This is one way in which the Trump re-election campaign met its undignified end. And there was a lot more... so if you want a deeper glimpse into what Trump forced his staffers to be subjected to in November, check out the whole episode.Listen to Fever Dreams on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and Stitcher.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • LeBron, Davis-less Lakers win 4th of 7 on road

    The Lakers aren't looking nearly as bad as anticipated without both LeBron James and Anthony Davis. That could have big playoff implications. (Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports)

  • Everything you need to know about ‘plus-up’ stimulus check payments

    The US Treasury Department said a few days ago that more than 156 million stimulus checks have been issued in the wake of President Biden signing the $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief legislation back on March 11 -- and payments are still being sent out on a weekly basis. As we’ve noted in more than one stimulus check update now, this round of $1,400 stimulus checks will probably be the last direct payment of this kind to American taxpayers for a while and maybe for good. Notwithstanding a call for more direct aid to Americans from Democratic and especially progressive lawmakers in both the US House of Representatives and the Senate, President Biden has already targeted other major legislative priorities that he’d like to work toward, including a comprehensive investment in improving and modernizing the nation’s infrastructure. This means that it’s all but certain he won’t have the political capital to spend on a push for more stimulus checks. Having said that, we're going to take this opportunity to stop for a moment and answer a few questions people might still have at this point of the stimulus check disbursement process. Such as, just to dive right in: When will I get my "plus-up" payment? A week or so ago, the IRS started sending out so-called "plus-up" payments to a few million taxpayers. Basically, these include "the first of ongoing supplemental payments for people who earlier in March received payments based on their 2019 tax returns but are eligible for a new or larger payment based on their recently processed 2020 tax returns.” The plus-up payments could also include a situation where a person’s income slipped in 2020 compared to 2019, or a person had a new child or dependent listed on their 2020 tax return, among other situations. These payments will continue to be sent out on a weekly basis going forward. Who qualifies for the new, third stimulus check for $1,400? Those of you who haven't yet received your new payment, for whatever reason, might be wondering this and hoping that one is coming soon for you. Basically, these payments generally start at $1,400 for an eligible individual making up to $75,000/year and $2,800 for married couples who file joint tax returns and make up to $150,000/year. Having a dependent child can tack on an extra $1,400 each to these checks. When the incomes go above those thresholds, the payments decline on a sliding scale, and they zero out for individuals making above $80,000 and married couples who make more than $160,000. What are your options if you never received a stimulus check last year? As we noted in a previous post, the IRS says that anyone who didn’t receive a first or second stimulus check from 2020, or who got stimulus checks for amounts less than they should have, may be eligible for something called the 2020 Recovery Rebate Credit. Those first two checks were essentially advance payments of the credit that you can receive in full by filing a 2020 federal tax return -- which is another way of saying that the credit is a way to fix any error on the back end in people's stimulus check disbursements. We walk through how to claim the credit in this post, which you'll want to check out.

  • Daunte Wright news: Kim Potter flees home as unrest expected ahead of charging decision Wednesday

    Updates from Minnesota following protests overnight

  • Biden team believes Austin Tice, journalist missing in Syria, is alive

    The Hostage Recovery Fusion Cell, a team gathering diplomatic leads and intelligence together in one place, is pursuing Tice’s case.

  • Pelosi says she would have ‘battled’ capitol rioters with stilettos: ‘I’m a street fighter’

    Rioters were seen searching for the House Speaker on 6 January

  • Canary Islands hotel offers shelter to migrants in need

    When hotel director Calvin Lucock and restaurant owner Unn Tove Saetran said goodbye to one of the last groups of migrants staying in one of the seaside resorts they manage in Spain’s Canary Islands, the British-Norwegian couple didn’t know when they would have guests again. The Spanish government — struggling to accommodate 23,000 people who disembarked on the islands in 2020 — contracted hundreds of hotel rooms left empty due to the coronavirus travel restrictions. The deal not only helped migrants and asylum-seekers have a place to sleep, it also allowed Lucock to keep most of his hotel staff employed.

  • ‘Tactic of terror’: BLM leader hits out at ‘right wing’ criticism after reports into her purchase of homes worth $3m

    ‘Our movement will not be silenced,’ says Black Lives Matter

  • George Floyd’s girlfriend once taught Daunte Wright in high school

    ‘Our system doesn’t serve kids like Daunte,’ Courteney Ross says

  • Boy, 12, dies after doing TikTok blackout challenge

    Boy choked himself using shoelace during social media challenge, father said

  • Biden picks up toy of slain Capitol officer’s daughter during emotional memorial service

    During a memorial service at the US Capitol Rotunda for Officer William Evans, President Joe Biden picked up a toy dropped by the officer’s daughter, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told his family that while “no words are adequate” to address their loss, “we hope it’s a comfort to you that so many now know about your dad and know he’s a hero”. “And that the President of the United States is picking up one of your distractions.” Officer Evans was killed outside the Capitol on 2 April after a driver struck two officers before slamming into a security barrier outside the Capitol, then exited the car with a knife, according to police.

  • ‘Congress itself is the target’: Capitol police overlooked intel and were ordered to hold back during riot, report finds

    Days before attack, law enforcement officials were warned Stop the Steal campaign could attract ‘white supremacists, militia members’ and other violent groups

  • Bernie Madoff, Wall Street financier and Ponzi scheme organizer, has died at age 82

    Madoff used his business to attract investors, who were then recommended to bring in new clients and drive the biggest Ponzi scheme in US history.

  • Britain will ‘drawdown’ troops from Afghanistan after Biden confirms pullout by 9/11 anniversary

    456 British troops were killed in Afghanistan before UK combat operations ended in 2014