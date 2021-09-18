The Director of Forian Inc. (NASDAQ:FORA), Martin Wygod, Just Bought A Few More Shares

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

Investors who take an interest in Forian Inc. (NASDAQ:FORA) should definitely note that the Director, Martin Wygod, recently paid US$9.96 per share to buy US$118k worth of the stock. However, it only increased shareholding by a small percentage, and it wasn't a huge purchase by absolute value, either.

View our latest analysis for Forian

Forian Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent purchase by Director Martin Wygod was not the only time they bought Forian shares this year. Earlier in the year, they paid US$10.02 per share in a US$300k purchase. Even though the purchase was made at a significantly lower price than the recent price (US$11.50), we still think insider buying is a positive. While it does suggest insiders consider the stock undervalued at lower prices, this transaction doesn't tell us much about what they think of current prices.

Forian insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

insider-trading-volume
insider-trading-volume

There are always plenty of stocks that insiders are buying. So if that suits your style you could check each stock one by one or you could take a look at this free list of companies. (Hint: insiders have been buying them).

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Forian insiders own 54% of the company, currently worth about US$195m based on the recent share price. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Forian Tell Us?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. Once you factor in the high insider ownership, it certainly seems like insiders are positive about Forian. One for the watchlist, at least! While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. You'd be interested to know, that we found 1 warning sign for Forian and we suggest you have a look.

If you would prefer to check out another company -- one with potentially superior financials -- then do not miss this free list of interesting companies, that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Got $100,000? These Dividend Stocks Can Collectively Net You Almost $8,700 in Annual Income

    With yields ranging from 7.4% to 10.2%, these ultra-high-yield stocks can pad investors' pocketbooks.

  • Microsoft Is About to Return an Absurd Amount of Cash to Shareholders

    While high-growth, meme, and cryptocurrency stocks get all the attention these days, cloud giant Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) just continues to do what it's always done under CEO Satya Nadella: mint money and return it to shareholders. Similarly, older investors looking for value stocks and dividends shouldn't dismiss Microsoft either. Does it have a high dividend?

  • 2 No-Brainer Value Stocks to Buy With $500 Right Now

    Growth stocks have reigned supreme for much of the last decade, but there are signs the market is on the verge of rediscovering its love for value stocks. Now could be a good time to invest in companies that trade at low earnings and sales multiples and sport big dividends. While they tend to be less flashy in some respects, value stocks don't have to be boring, and they have the potential to put up market-crushing returns if purchased at opportune times.

  • Should You Be Worried About a Stock Market Crash? Here's What the Data Suggests

    Since bottoming out on March 23, 2020, the benchmark index has more than doubled in value. To be upfront, we're never going to know precisely when a stock market crash will begin, how long it'll last, or how steep the decline will be. With that being said, there are a number of figures which suggest a stock market crash could be on the horizon.

  • Analysts Are Downgrading These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that analysts are downgrading. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Analysts Are Downgrading These 5 Stocks. The post-pandemic economic recovery has hit roadblocks in the past few days as new unemployment data pours in, major Wall Street indexes register […]

  • Buy This Stock Before It Becomes a Dividend Aristocrat

    There's a demographic wave rolling across the U.S. Here's a way to play it while collecting reliable dividends along the way.

  • Is AT&T Stock a Buy?

    AT&T (NYSE: T) has streamlined its business through two bold moves this year. It spun off DirecTV, AT&T TV, and U-verse into a new stand-alone company in August. AT&T retained a 70% stake in the "new" DirecTV, while the private investment firm TPG bought the remaining 30%.

  • U.S. Steel to Build $3 Billion Mill as Rally Endures

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. Steel Corp. will spend about $3 billion to build a new mill, the latest sign that steelmakers are growing more comfortable that higher prices will last.The so-called mini-mill will combine two electric arc furnaces, which primarily use steel scrap and are far more energy-efficient than traditional integrated plants that are fed by coal. The company expects to begin construction in the first half of 2022 and start producing in 2024.U.S. Steel’s announcement comes as domestic f

  • Chinese real estate company — whose ex-chairman is worth an estimated $11.2 billion — is accused of swindling investors

    The second-largest real estate developer in China, China Evergrande Group, is facing a massive liquidity crisis that has sparked anger among investors and homebuyers. Evergrande’s financial troubles: The company’s years of borrowing have resulted in a colossal debt, amounting to over more than $300 billion, and a struggle to pay overdue bills and multiple wealth management products, reported the Washington Post. Riding on China’s real estate boom, Evergrande made numerous acquisitions in the past decade.

  • Don't Wait for a Market Crash to Buy This Growth Stock

    There is always a laundry list of things for investors to worry about. Inflationary fears, the Federal Reserve's next move, and the ongoing pandemic are all on market watchers' minds today. No one knows with any certainty what will happen in the short term, so the best course of action we investors can take is to focus on buying great businesses and holding for the long term.

  • 3 Marijuana Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    Marijuana presents a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity because it is an emerging industry with plenty of growth ahead. The question for investors, though, is which marijuana stocks are the best to buy and hold for the long term. Three marijuana stocks that fit the bill are Curaleaf (OTC: CURLF), Trulieve Cannabis (OTC: TCNNF), and Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE: IIPR).

  • 1 Growth Stock That Could Produce 10X Returns

    Growth stocks tend to be volatile investments, and the market often overreacts to both their good and bad news. On the bright side, that occasionally creates buying opportunities for long-term investors.

  • Jim Cramer Puts His Foot Down Again on NIO

    One caller during Wednesday's "Lightning Round" segment of Mad Money asked Jim Cramer about NIO Inc. : "Pass, pass, hard pass. I'm not fooling around anymore," was his answer. We reviewed the charts of NIO back on July 9 when Cramer was also quizzed about NIO on Mad Money.

  • Why Gold and Silver Stocks Got Butchered Thursday

    Gold and silver stocks got clobbered on Thursday as prices of precious metals tanked. It looks like just one of those bad days for gold and silver, but here's what you should really make of this drop. Because precious metals, particularly gold, are considered a safe haven asset against economic uncertainties, their prices are particularly vulnerable to economic data.

  • China Adds $14 Billion Cash as Evergrande’s Pain Roils Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- China injected more cash into its banking system in a sign authorities are seeking to avert a funding squeeze amid a seasonal rise in financing demand and the intensifying debt crisis at China Evergrande.The People’s Bank of China added 90 billion yuan ($14 billion) of funds on a net basis through seven-day and 14-day reverse repurchase agreements on Friday, the most since February. Today was the first time this month it added more than 10 billion yuan short-term liquidity into th

  • Tesla’s Musk Calls Chinese EV Rivals ‘the Most Competitive in the World’

    Elon Musk calls China's auto makers 'the most competitive in the world,' highlighting crucial innovations in software.

  • My mom spends thousands shopping on Facebook, but doesn’t tell my father. I pay on credit and she repays me. Will the bank alert the IRS?

    ‘She's not the most technology-literate person, and doesn't want to hassle my stepdad each time she wants to pay for stuff.'

  • Analysis-Investors brace for a great fall in China

    International investors that have been piling into China in recent years are now bracing for one of its great falls as the troubles of over-indebted property giant China Evergrande come to a head. The developer's woes have been snowballing since May. Dwindling resources set against 2 trillion yuan ($305 billion) of liabilities have wiped nearly 80% off its stock and bond prices and an $80 million bond coupon payment now looms next week. "We will have to see what happens," said Sid Dahiya, head of EM corporate bonds at abrdn, formerly Aberdeen Standard, in London, which holds a small sliver of the bonds.

  • Nvidia Stock Got Two Price Target Hikes. The Market Shrugged.

    Two Wall Street analysts raised their price targets on Nvidia but the stock declined as momentum for the once red-hot shares of the graphics-chip maker continued to cool this week. Bank of America raised its price target on Nvidia (ticker: NVDA) to $275 from $260. Analyst Vivek Arya maintained his Buy rating on the stock, saying in a note, which included a larger call on the sector, that certain chip makers are benefiting from pricing power and “disciplined supply.”

  • 9 Bills You Should Never Put on Autopay

    We can all use a simpler, more efficient way to manage expenses and save money. Putting your bills on autopay can ensure never forgetting a due date, which minimizes the risk of late fees and dings...