WHO director-general runs unopposed for 2nd five-year term

World Health Organisation Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus waves as he arrives for a meeting of G20 finance and health ministers at the Salone delle Fontane (Hall of Fountains) in Rome, Friday, Oct. 29, 2021. The World Health Organization says its director-general, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, is running unopposed for a second five-year term. The U.N. health agency made the announcement Friday after the deadline for candidacies for the next five-year term expired on Sept. 23. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

GENEVA (AP) — The World Health Organization said Friday that its director-general, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, is running unopposed for a second five-year term.

The U.N. health agency made the announcement after the deadline for candidacies for the next term expired on Sept. 23. The formal selection of the next director-general takes place at the WHO's next assembly in May.

Tedros, an Ethiopian national who is the first African to head WHO, has overseen the agency's complex response to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has overshadowed his tenure. Trained in biology and infectious diseases with a doctorate in community health, he is also the first WHO chief who is not a medical doctor.

A former health and foreign minister from Ethiopia, Tedros — who goes by his first name — received a strong endorsement when France and Germany announced their support for him shortly after the nomination period closed.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • WHO, partners seek $23.4 billion for new COVID-19 war chest

    GENEVA (Reuters) -The World Health Organization (WHO) and other aid groups on Thursday appealed to leaders of the world's 20 biggest economies to fund a $23.4 billion plan to bring COVID-19 vaccines, tests and drugs to poorer countries in the next 12 months. About 82 countries are likely to miss a WHO global target of 40% vaccination coverage by year-end, but some of them could if supplies start flowing, she said.

  • U.N. urges Mali to end hereditary slavery

    U.N. human rights experts on Friday called on Mali to crack down on hereditary slavery after a series of violent attacks against people born into servitude. Slavery was officially abolished in colonial Mali in 1905, but a system persists in which people are still forced to work without pay for families that enslaved their ancestors, the United Nations group of experts said in a statement. Malian law does not specifically criminalise this form of slavery, so perpetrators are rarely held accountable, they said.

  • Virus Expert Just Issued This Worldwide Warning

    The U.S. is averaging roughly 70,000 coronavirus cases and 1,400 deaths a day—numbers that are lower than September but would have been staggering pre-COVID. So why are so many people acting like COVID is no big deal anymore? "A lot of us are confused. A lot of us want to believe it's done. And over that June time period that we went through, where psychologically we ended the pandemic—unfortunately the virus didn't end it as we planned," said virus expert Michael Osterholm on his podcast yester

  • Israel, touting technology, aims for zero emissions by 2050

    Israel said Friday its hope to reach zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, as thousands of protesters gathered in Tel Aviv to demand action ahead of next week's U.N. summit on climate change. As a small country, Israel contributes little to global warming, but officials say it has much to offer the world in terms of green technologies. Israel, which has already had to adapt to life in a parched region, is widely considered a world leader in areas such as solar energy storage, sustainable protein alternatives, agriculture technology and desalination.

  • China to Release National Blockchain Standard Next Year, Says Official: Report

    Despite a crackdown on crypto, Beijing is pouring resources on blockchain for government and enterprise.

  • Exclusive: EU suspends funding to WHO programmes in Congo after sex scandal

    The European Commission has suspended funding to the World Health Organization's programmes in the Democratic Republic of Congo due to concerns over the U.N. agency's handling of the sexual abuse scandal. An Oct. 7 letter from the Commission marked "SENSITIVE", seen by Reuters, informed the WHO of the immediate suspension of financing for five WHO programmes, including its Ebola and COVID-19 operations. The Commission, in an emailed statement to Reuters in Brussels, confirmed the move, saying that it expected partners to have "robust safeguards to prevent such unacceptable incidents as well as to act decisively in such situations".

  • Ethiopian textile industry at risk if U.S. suspends trade deal over Tigray war

    ADDIS ABABA (Reuters) -In a crowded Addis Ababa factory, Finoteselam Nigussie's needle plunges in-and-out of the gauzy white cloth she deftly guides through a sewing machine. Like thousands of other Ethiopian women, stitching shawls for export to the United States pays the 40-year-old textile worker's rent and her daughter's school fees. Now though, Finoteselam's job is in danger as the United States ponders suspending Ethiopia's duty-free market status, citing abuses and a growing famine in the war-ravaged northern Tigray region.

  • Printing coupons and eating swans: N.Korea innovates amid food, economic woes

    From printing coupons as replacement cash to breeding ornamental black swans to eat, North Korea is being forced to innovate to handle economic woes and food shortages as anti-pandemic border lockdowns drag on, reports suggest. With the harvest coming to an end, international observers say North Korea's food and economic situation is perilous, and there are signs that it is increasing trade and receiving large shipments of humanitarian aid via China. South Korea’s intelligence agency told a closed-door parliamentary hearing on Thursday that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un had issued orders calling for every grain of rice to be secured and all-out efforts devoted to farming, according to lawmakers at the briefing.

  • Illinois Dems embrace gerrymandering in fight for US House

    In the neck-and-neck fight to keep control of the U.S. House of Representatives, Democrats need help from the few places where state lawmakers can make 2022 difficult for Republicans. Illinois Democrats delivered Thursday, using their dominance in state government to advance new congressional district maps intended to eliminate two Republican-held districts and send more Democrats to Washington. To do it, Illinois Democrats have embraced gerrymandering, the practice of drawing district boundaries for political benefit that party leaders including former President Barack Obama and former Attorney General Eric Holder have railed against as “rigging” elections.

  • Nigeria’s eNaira digital currency had an embarrassing first week

    After users left poor reviews, the Android version of Nigeria's eNaira app for individuals was taken down days after launch.

  • China proposes guidelines on internet platform responsibilities

    China's market regulator on Friday proposed a long list of responsibilities it said it wanted the country's internet platforms to uphold, in the latest effort by Beijing to establish an oversight framework for its technology sector. In a statement the State Administration for Market Regulation (SAMR) for the first time defined what it considered to be "super large platforms", saying more would be expected from them especially in the areas of data protection, treatment of workers and fair competition. Such super large platforms are defined as those having more than 50 million users, a wide range of business types, and a market value of more than 100 billion yuan ($16 billion), it said, a description that would apply to the likes of Alibaba Group, Tencent Holdings and Meituan.

  • The Washington Post Calls Out McAuliffe for COVID Lies

    The Democratic nominee to be the next governor of Virginia, Terry McAuliffe, has accumulated a peculiar collection. For the last several months, McAuliffe has been a fixture of the Washington Post‘s fact check section, stacking pinocchios — the more pinocchios, the more deceptive the claim — like he has runs for governor. Glenn Kessler, awarding McAuliffe the maximum of four pinocchios, writes that “in speaking about the threat of the coronavirus to the state, McAuliffe frequently touts numbers — often wrong numbers about the impact on children.”

  • Volkswagen gets reality check after Tesla's week of milestones

    It's been a sobering week for Herbert Diess' electric vehicle ambitions. While Tesla joined the trillion-dollar club, received a landmark order from Hertz and set a new sales record in Europe, the Volkswagen chief presented a sales and deliveries outlook cut and a drop in quarterly profits that drove home one point: dethroning Elon Musk as the king of electric vehicles (EV) has got a lot harder. "The recent achievements of Tesla are sending a clear message," Diess told analysts during a call on third-quarter results on Thursday that ended up being mainly about Tesla.

  • Brian Laundrie – update: Police say fugitive was likely dead two days after Gabby Petito was reported missing

    Latest updates as investigation continues

  • Russia marks another daily deaths record as infections soar

    Russia on Friday recorded another record of daily coronavirus deaths as authorities hoped to stem contagion by keeping most people off work. The government’s coronavirus task force reported 1,163 deaths in 24 hours, the largest daily number since the pandemic began. To contain the spread of infection, Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered a nonworking period from Oct. 30 to Nov. 7, when most state organizations and private businesses are to suspend operations.

  • A conspiracy theory that Brian Laundrie isn't dead is being spread on TikTok by top influencer Tana Mongeau

    YouTuber Tana Mongeau has faced criticism on TikTok after she referenced the conspiracy theory that Brian Laundrie's body was misidentified.

  • Cuban exile told sons he trained Oswald, JFK’s accused assassin, at a secret CIA camp

    Almost 40 years after his death following a bar brawl in Key Biscayne, Ricardo Morales, known as “Monkey” — contract CIA worker, anti-Castro militant, counter-intelligence chief for Venezuela, FBI informant and drug dealer — returned to the spotlight Thursday morning when one of his sons made a startling claim on Spanish-language radio:

  • Another In-N-Out location shuts down after refusing to check customers' vaccination status

    After workers failed to check customers' vaccination status, another In-N-Out restaurant in California has been shut down.

  • Burr’s brother-in-law called stock broker one minute after phone call with senator

    According to the SEC, Sen. Richard Burr had material nonpublic information about coronavirus impact. He and his brother-in-law dumped stock before the market dropped in March 2020.

  • Nancy Pelosi pulls the plug on a House vote for Biden's infrastructure bill for the second time as progressives threatened to sink it

    Just after Biden unveiled his $1.75 trillion social-spending framework, Pelosi announced plans to hold an infrastructure vote the same day.