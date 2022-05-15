The Director of Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO), Claude Genereux, Just Bought A Few More Shares

Investors who take an interest in Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO) should definitely note that the Director, Claude Genereux, recently paid CA$32.55 per share to buy CA$195k worth of the stock. Although the purchase is not a big one, by either a percentage standpoint or absolute value, it can be seen as a good sign.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Great-West Lifeco

The insider Jeffrey Macoun made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for CA$557k worth of shares at a price of CA$31.14 each. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at around the current price of CA$33.00. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. While we always like to see insider buying, it's less meaningful if the purchases were made at much lower prices, as the opportunity they saw may have passed. In this case we're pleased to report that the insider purchases were made at close to current prices.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid CA$753k for 24.80k shares. But they sold 700.00 shares for CA$27k. In total, Great-West Lifeco insiders bought more than they sold over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership of Great-West Lifeco

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It appears that Great-West Lifeco insiders own 0.09% of the company, worth about CA$28m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Great-West Lifeco Tell Us?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Great-West Lifeco insiders are well aligned, and that they may think the share price is too low. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Great-West Lifeco. To assist with this, we've discovered 1 warning sign that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Great-West Lifeco.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

