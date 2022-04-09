Director of Memphis care facility charged in TennCare scheme, TBI says

The director of a Memphis care facility is accused of scheming to receive more than a million dollars from TennCare.

June A. Winston was charged following an investigation by special agents with its Medicaid Fraud Control Division, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) announced Friday.

In March, TBI agents began investigating allegations of fraud involving a care facility in Memphis.

Investigators found that Winston, the facility’s executive director, was responsible for illegally obtaining payments from TennCare by forging the signature of a licensed professional who previously worked at the facility.

On Friday, Winston was arrested and booked into Shelby County Jail East Women’s Facility.

She faces charges of Theft of Property ($250,000 or more), TennCare Fraud (under $60,000), and Forgery ($250,000 or more).

Wilson was released on her own recognizance and is set to go before a judge Monday morning.

