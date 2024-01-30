Director of Phoenix's police monitoring office resigns amid DOJ investigation

The director of Phoenix’s Office of Accountability and Transparency, meant to monitor police investigations, is resigning after two years in the role.

Roger Smith, who was hired in 2021, got the office off the ground and conducted over 50 monitoring inquiries.

He leaves as the police department faces a U.S. Department of Justice investigation over the use of force, protesters' rights, discriminatory policing, police response to people with disabilities or behavioral or mental health issues, and whether officers unlawfully take homeless people's property.

Phoenix's new Office of Accountability and Transparency Director Roger Smith takes questions from the media during a one-on-one interview at Phoenix City Hall on Feb. 2, 2022.

Smith confirmed Tuesday that he had submitted his resignation and that it would be effective by Feb. 9. The city's director of communications, Dan Wilson, also confirmed that Smith had submitted his two-week resignation letter on Monday. Wilson, in an email, said that the city would find "the right leader to ensure OAT’s important work continues."

The office came to be, in part, because of concerns over the Phoenix Police Department's increasing number of police shootings and community concern about not having an independent agency investigating use-of-force cases.

The initial design of the office faced opposition from the Legislature. The office was originally meant to investigate police use-of-force cases and misconduct complaints independent of the police department.

A bill was signed that limited the office's role, so the Office of Accountability and Transparency changed course and became a monitoring entity.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Phoenix police oversight director resigns amid DOJ investigation