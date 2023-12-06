New director ready to spearhead FSU operations in Traverse City region

Dec. 6—TRAVERSE CITY — Ferris State University recently hit the "refresh" button on its Northern Michigan presence.

Kevin D'Alessandro, who took over as the university's director of operations in Northern Michigan in September, brings with him 16 years of experience in educational recruiting and admissions.

D'Alessandro now heads the FSU hub in Traverse City.

Their goal, he said, is to make a quality education more accessible by connecting local students with support services and in-person and online classes. Their programs are available through a combination of FSU and Northwestern Michigan College courses.

They decided last spring to rebrand and refresh five regional hubs across the state and the Northern Michigan location in Traverse City is the first. Although the hub had existed prior to the current academic year, the COVID pandemic limited services to the Big Rapids main campus.

"With the new president, Dr. Bill Pink, his goal is to reach out to the community and regional entities. His terminology is to be relevant and responsive to our regional communities." D'Alessandro said. "This hub came under his guidance, and has been moving forward since then."

Called the "Traverse City Student Success Hub," it is in the NMC University Center on 2200 Dendrinos Drive, Suite 099, and opened this fall.

It serves working adults who are looking to finish a degree, as well as traditional students who want to connect to the main campus or take online classes.

And, through community college partnerships in the region, they strive to offer seamless transfer programs to area students, he said. Services provided at the hub include: application help, financial aid advising, program advising, registration help, and career advising.

FSU is offering nine bachelor's degree programs in Traverse City, but students will also be able to take classes online from other FSU programs.

D'Alessandro is new at FSU, however he is familiar with the Traverse City region and educational services here.

As the early college coordinator for Northwest Education Services and Wexford-Missaukee Intermediate School District, he developed and collaborated with both programs' recruitment, retention, and growth.

D'Alessandro said the footprint of the Traverse City hub extends far beyond the Grand Traverse region. When asked what challenges he faces in his new role, he said, "Just wishing there were four of me. I'm so proactive, I'm so engaged, I have quad shots of espresso every morning.

"I do what I can to get out there, but we cover a big territory."

D' Alessandro makes visits everywhere in that territory from Scottville and Ludington to Cheboygan. He also takes time to connect with their community college partners: Alpena Community College, Kirtland Community College, North Central Michigan College, Northwestern Michigan College and West Shore Community College.

The Traverse City Student Success Hub can be reached at (231) 995-1734 and by email at ferrisnorth@ferris.edu. Additional information is available online at ferris.edu/traversecity.