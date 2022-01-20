The Director Of "Twilight" Opened Up About The Backlash Kristen Stewart Received Over The Movie And Said It Was Because People Were "Jealous"

The director of Twilight has opened up about the explosive rise to fame of Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson.

In a recent interview looking back at the 2008 blockbuster and the frenzy surrounding its release, Catherine Hardwicke recalled the moment Kristen realized that her life was beginning to change.

Catherine admitted that, at the time, nobody had predicted the success Twilight would later gain, particularly as some thought that it wouldn't make much of an impact simply because it was a "girl's book."

But it quickly became apparent that the movie was going to become huge, with fans proving their dedication to the franchise early at the first premiere.

Later on in the interview, Catherine opened up about the fan-response to Kristen and Robert and, in particular, the backlash Kristen faced compared to her male costar.

However, despite the tough times both Kristen and Robert went through as a result of the attention they received from Twilight, Catherine pointed out that they've since been able to go on and do the things they always wanted to do.

You can read the full transcript of the interview here, and listen to the podcast on Spotify

