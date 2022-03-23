Directors Guild Names Team to Lead Network Negotiations

The Directors Guild of America has announced the team that will be leading its upcoming negotiations with top television networks.

Director and sixth vice president Lily Olszewski (Good Morning America) has been named chair of the DGA’s Network Negotiating Committee, while director Brett Holey (NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt) and associate director and DGA assistant secretary-treasurer Joyce Thomas (CBS News Sunday Morning) have been appointed co-chairs.

DGA president Lesli Linka Glatter made the announcement on Wednesday, while the designations were unanimously approved by the Guild’s National Board of Directors during their March meeting. “I am proud to appoint Lily Olszewski as the Chair of our Network Negotiations Committee, and Brett Holey and Joyce Thomas as Co-Chairs,” Glatter said in a statement. “With decades of working experience at the top of their craft, combined with years of expertise as leaders in prior Network negotiations, this team will be a significant asset to the Guild when it comes time to negotiate our Network contracts in New York.”

The Guild’s three-year Network Agreement — which is negotiated on behalf of directors and other Guild members with ABC, CBS and NBC — expires on June 30, 2023.

Olszewski has directed at ABC’s Good Morning America for more than 13 years, and in 2019 served as co-chair of the Network Negotiations Committee; she is also a member of the Guild’s Eastern Directors Council and the Focus on Women Committee. Holey, the senior director for NBC News, has acted as co-chair of the Network Negotiations Committee for the last three cycles of talks and has previously served on the Eastern Directors Council. Thomas, with over 30 years of experience at CBS, has also participated in the Network Negotiations Committee as co-chair for three previous rounds of negotiations, serves as co-chair of the Focus on Women Committee, has previously been a co-chair of the Eastern Diversity Steering Committee and has been a council chair of the Eastern AD/SM/PA Council.

In October, the Guild announced that Jon Avnet (Justified, Sneaky Pete), Todd Holland (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Malcom in the Middle) and Karen Gaviola (Lost, Lucifer) would head up the Guild’s next round of film and television negotiations, also set to expire in the summer of 2023.

