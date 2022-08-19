Directors Guild Taps Outgoing Cinematographers Guild Leader Rebecca Rhine as Western Executive Director

Outgoing International Cinematographers Guild national executive director Rebecca Rhine is joining the Directors Guild of America.

The veteran Hollywood union executive will soon start work as the DGA’s Western executive director, DGA national executive director Russell Hollander announced on Friday. “I am so pleased that Rebecca will now be a part of the DGA’s senior executive team,” Hollader said in a statement. “With an incredible breadth of labor experience, and an extensive understanding of our industry, Rebecca will be an exceptional asset to the DGA and its membership. She is a skilled organizer and negotiator, and with three decades working for labor unions, she has demonstrated her substantial ability to take on difficult battles and achieve remarkable success. We look forward to putting her skills to work on behalf of directors and their teams.”

In the role, Rhine will “have oversight of the Guild’s Western Region and national responsibility for the Contracts Department, Safety and Agency Relations,” the DGA stated. She will additionally collaborate with the union’s government affairs department on state and local matters of interest to the DGA. Rhine will start in her position in October, and will report to Hollander.

“It is an honor to have the opportunity to advocate for the rights of DGA members and bring my experience and passion representing entertainment industry workers to the Directors Guild of America,” Rhine said in a statement. “I have such tremendous respect for the creativity and dedication of Directors and the directorial team.”

After initially joining ICG in 2015, notably becoming its first ever female national executive director, Rhine elected to leave the Guild, IATSE Local 600, this fall after her contract ended. In her seven years at ICG, she served as a director for the Motion Picture Industry Pension & Health Plans and as a board member for the L.A. County Federation of Labor. ICG has yet to announce Rhine’s replacement as its national executive director.

Prior to joining the Cinematographers Guild, Rhine was executive director of the San Francisco Municipal Executives Assocation (SFMEA) and worked for Service Employees International Union (SEIU) Local 1000 and the American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (AFTRA), which merged with the Screen Actors Guild to form SAG-AFTRA in 2012. She holds both bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Golden Gate University.

Rhine’s appointment arrives just as the DGA is preparing to negotiate its latest basic agreement with the studios and streamers, which is set to expire at the end of June 2023.

