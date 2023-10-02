Directors OK $61,000 upgrades for Lewisburg Middle School stage

Oct. 2—LEWISBURG — The auditorium stage at the Donald H. Eichhorn Middle School is getting $61,000 worth of upgrades.

The Lewisburg Area School Board at Thursday night's public meeting approved a $22,300 contract with Eslinger Lighting Inc., of Enola, to update the middle school lighting and a $39,908 contract with Gelnett & Associates LLC, of Northumberland, for a new sound system.

"It does make a vast improvement to what's possible to produce on the middle school stage," said Superintendent Cathy Moser. "This was original equipment that served a lot of years. It's certainly now time to look at this renovation to allow our large group of middle school students to enjoy the opportunity to practice, rehearse and perform on the middle school stage."

The new lighting system includes spotlights, ceiling lights, follow lights, wall mounts, master control station, DMX interface and control dongles. The new sound system includes speakers, a digital mixer, amplifiers, microphones and laptop interface, according to the contracts.

John Fairchild, director of administrative services, said the current frequencies for the microphones were sold by the Federal Communications Commission to T-Mobile.

"Technically, the wireless microphones don't work because the frequencies are no longer ours to use," said Fairchild.

Moser said that is "another challenge" with the project that includes smoking spotlights.

Director Dr. Tera Unzicker-Fassero hesitated before voting yes for the two contracts.

"I hesitated on the vote not because I don't think the middle school doesn't need the work, it's just a lot of money," she said.

Unzicker-Fassero said the school board takes the budget seriously and they need to be financially mindful.

"We built this school about education, we've always put education first and we'll continue to do that," she said.

The school board also approved the final contract for the new concession stand and restroom facility at the high school. I.B. Abel, of York, was hired to do the electrical work for $165,775.68 for the 1,400-square-foot Dragon's Den at the high school, 545 Newman Road, near the turf field and baseball field.

This contract brings the project up to $862,236.68. Last month, the school board approved the following contracts: general contractor to Martin's Construction LLC, of Mifflinburg, for $509,561; HVAC contractor to Silvertip, of Lewisburg, for $44,300; and plumbing contractor to Silvertip for $142,600. The facility, which will be known as the 1,400-square-foot Dragon's Den at the high school, 545 Newman Road, will start construction in the fall and is expected to wrap up construction in the spring.

Since no one originally bid on the electrical contract, the district worked with the Keystone Purchasing Network to obtain a contract for the electrical work. The network has a list of pre-bid contractors who do construction work, said Fairchild.