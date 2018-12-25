Do Directors Own New Age Beverages Corporation (NASDAQ:NBEV) Shares?

Every investor in New Age Beverages Corporation (NASDAQ:NBEV) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Generally speaking, as a company grows, institutions will increase their ownership. Conversely, insiders often decrease their ownership over time. I generally like to see some degree of insider ownership, even if only a little. As Nassim Nicholas Taleb said, ‘Don’t tell me what you think, tell me what you have in your portfolio.’

New Age Beverages is not a large company by global standards. It has a market capitalization of US$396m, which means it wouldn’t have the attention of many institutional investors. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutions own shares in the company. Let’s delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about NBEV.

Check out our latest analysis for New Age Beverages

NasdaqCM:NBEV Ownership Summary December 25th 18 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About New Age Beverages?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it’s included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

We can see that New Age Beverages does have institutional investors; and they hold 6.7% of the stock. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. When multiple institutions own a stock, there’s always a risk that they are in a ‘crowded trade’. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see New Age Beverages’s historic earnings and revenue, below, but keep in mind there’s always more to the story.

NasdaqCM:NBEV Income Statement Export December 25th 18 More

New Age Beverages is not owned by hedge funds. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.

Insider Ownership Of New Age Beverages

The definition of company insiders can be subjective, and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. The company management answer to the board; and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board, themselves.