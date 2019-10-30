Do Directors Own ams AG (VTX:AMS) Shares?

If you want to know who really controls ams AG (VTX:AMS), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. Institutions will often hold stock in bigger companies, and we expect to see insiders owning a noticeable percentage of the smaller ones. Companies that have been privatized tend to have low insider ownership.

ams is a pretty big company. It has a market capitalization of CHF3.8b. Normally institutions would own a significant portion of a company this size. Taking a look at our data on the ownership groups (below), it's seems that institutional investors have bought into the company. Let's delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about AMS.

SWX:AMS Ownership Summary, October 30th 2019 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About ams?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

As you can see, institutional investors own 42% of ams. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone, since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see ams's historic earnings and revenue, below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

SWX:AMS Income Statement, October 30th 2019 More

ams is not owned by hedge funds. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.

Insider Ownership Of ams

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. The company management answer to the board; and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board, themselves.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Our data suggests that insiders own under 1% of ams AG in their own names. It's a big company, so even a small proportional interest can create alignment between the board and shareholders. In this case insiders own CHF2.5m worth of shares. It is good to see board members owning shares, but it might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying.