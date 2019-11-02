Do Directors Own Arvind Fashions Limited (NSE:ARVINDFASN) Shares?

Every investor in Arvind Fashions Limited (NSE:ARVINDFASN) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Generally speaking, as a company grows, institutions will increase their ownership. Conversely, insiders often decrease their ownership over time. Companies that used to be publicly owned tend to have lower insider ownership.

Arvind Fashions is not a large company by global standards. It has a market capitalization of ₹27b, which means it wouldn't have the attention of many institutional investors. In the chart below below, we can see that institutions are noticeable on the share registry. Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholder can tell us about ARVINDFASN.

Check out our latest analysis for Arvind Fashions

NSEI:ARVINDFASN Ownership Summary, November 2nd 2019 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Arvind Fashions?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

We can see that Arvind Fashions does have institutional investors; and they hold 28% of the stock. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Arvind Fashions's historic earnings and revenue, below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

NSEI:ARVINDFASN Income Statement, November 2nd 2019 More

Arvind Fashions is not owned by hedge funds. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of Arvind Fashions

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.