Do Directors Own Beijing Chunlizhengda Medical Instruments Co., Ltd. (HKG:1858) Shares?

If you want to know who really controls Beijing Chunlizhengda Medical Instruments Co., Ltd. (HKG:1858), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. Large companies usually have institutions as shareholders, and we usually see insiders owning shares in smaller companies. I generally like to see some degree of insider ownership, even if only a little. As Nassim Nicholas Taleb said, 'Don’t tell me what you think, tell me what you have in your portfolio.'

With a market capitalization of HK$3.1b, Beijing Chunlizhengda Medical Instruments is a small cap stock, so it might not be well known by many institutional investors. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutions are noticeable on the share registry. Let's delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about 1858.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Beijing Chunlizhengda Medical Instruments?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

Beijing Chunlizhengda Medical Instruments already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own 6.8% of the company. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone, since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Beijing Chunlizhengda Medical Instruments's earnings history, below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Beijing Chunlizhengda Medical Instruments. While there is some analyst coverage, the company is probably not widely covered. So it could gain more attention, down the track.

Insider Ownership Of Beijing Chunlizhengda Medical Instruments

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. The company management answer to the board; and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board, themselves.