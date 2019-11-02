Do Directors Own Binero Group AB (publ) (STO:BINERO) Shares?

A look at the shareholders of Binero Group AB (publ) (STO:BINERO) can tell us which group is most powerful. Large companies usually have institutions as shareholders, and we usually see insiders owning shares in smaller companies. Warren Buffett said that he likes 'a business with enduring competitive advantages that is run by able and owner-oriented people'. So it's nice to see some insider ownership, because it may suggest that management is owner-oriented.

Binero Group is not a large company by global standards. It has a market capitalization of kr338m, which means it wouldn't have the attention of many institutional investors. In the chart below below, we can see that institutional investors have bought into the company. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about BINERO.

See our latest analysis for Binero Group

OM:BINERO Ownership Summary, November 2nd 2019 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Binero Group?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

Binero Group already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own 9.0% of the company. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Binero Group's historic earnings and revenue, below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

OM:BINERO Income Statement, November 2nd 2019 More

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Binero Group. Our information suggests that there isn't any analyst coverage of the stock, so it is probably little known.

Insider Ownership Of Binero Group

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.