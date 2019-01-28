Do Directors Own BPL Limited (NSE:BPL) Shares?

A look at the shareholders of BPL Limited (NSE:BPL) can tell us which group is most powerful. Institutions will often hold stock in bigger companies, and we expect to see insiders owning a noticeable percentage of the smaller ones. We also tend to see lower insider ownership in companies that were previously publicly owned.

BPL is not a large company by global standards. It has a market capitalization of ₹1.9b, which means it wouldn’t have the attention of many institutional investors. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutional investors have bought into the company. Let’s take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholder can tell us about BPL.

Check out our latest analysis for BPL

NSEI:BPL Ownership Summary January 28th 19 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About BPL?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it’s included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

BPL already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own 50% of the company. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of BPL, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

NSEI:BPL Income Statement Export January 28th 19 More

We note that hedge funds don’t have a meaningful investment in BPL. We’re not picking up on any analyst coverage of the stock at the moment, so the company is unlikely to be widely held.

Insider Ownership Of BPL

The definition of company insiders can be subjective, and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.