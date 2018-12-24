Do Directors Own China Datang Corporation Renewable Power Co., Limited (HKG:1798) Shares?

If you want to know who really controls China Datang Corporation Renewable Power Co., Limited (HKG:1798), then you’ll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. Institutions often own shares in more established companies, while it’s not unusual to see insiders own a fair bit of smaller companies. Companies that used to be publicly owned tend to have lower insider ownership.

China Datang Renewable Power isn’t enormous, but it’s not particularly small either. It has a market capitalization of HK$6.8b, which means it would generally expect to see some institutions on the share registry. In the chart below below, we can see that institutions own shares in the company. Let’s take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholder can tell us about 1798.

See our latest analysis for China Datang Renewable Power

SEHK:1798 Ownership Summary December 24th 18 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About China Datang Renewable Power?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it’s included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

China Datang Renewable Power already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own 5.4% of the company. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can’t rely on that fact alone, since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. When multiple institutions own a stock, there’s always a risk that they are in a ‘crowded trade’. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see China Datang Renewable Power’s historic earnings and revenue, below, but keep in mind there’s always more to the story.

SEHK:1798 Income Statement Export December 24th 18 More

China Datang Renewable Power is not owned by hedge funds. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.

Insider Ownership Of China Datang Renewable Power

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. The company management answer to the board; and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board, themselves.