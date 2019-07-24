Do Directors Own China VAST Industrial Urban Development Company Limited (HKG:6166) Shares?

A look at the shareholders of China VAST Industrial Urban Development Company Limited (HKG:6166) can tell us which group is most powerful. Generally speaking, as a company grows, institutions will increase their ownership. Conversely, insiders often decrease their ownership over time. I quite like to see at least a little bit of insider ownership. As Charlie Munger said 'Show me the incentive and I will show you the outcome.'

China VAST Industrial Urban Development is not a large company by global standards. It has a market capitalization of HK$5.3b, which means it wouldn't have the attention of many institutional investors. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutional investors have not yet purchased much of the company. Let's delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about 6166.

SEHK:6166 Ownership Summary, July 24th 2019 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About China VAST Industrial Urban Development?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

Less than 5% of China VAST Industrial Urban Development is held by institutional investors. This suggests that some funds have the company in their sights, but many have not yet bought shares in it. If the company is growing earnings, that may indicate that it is just beginning to catch the attention of these deep-pocketed investors. It is not uncommon to see a big share price rise if multiple institutional investors are trying to buy into a stock at the same time. So check out the historic earnings trajectory, below, but keep in mind it's the future that counts most.

SEHK:6166 Income Statement, July 24th 2019 More

China VAST Industrial Urban Development is not owned by hedge funds. As far I can tell there isn't analyst coverage of the company, so it is probably flying under the radar.

Insider Ownership Of China VAST Industrial Urban Development

The definition of company insiders can be subjective, and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.