Do Directors Own CHTC Fong’s International Company Limited (HKG:641) Shares?

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and receive a $20 prize!

Every investor in CHTC Fong’s International Company Limited (HKG:641) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Large companies usually have institutions as shareholders, and we usually see insiders owning shares in smaller companies. I generally like to see some degree of insider ownership, even if only a little. As Nassim Nicholas Taleb said, ‘Don’t tell me what you think, tell me what you have in your portfolio.’

CHTC Fong’s International is not a large company by global standards. It has a market capitalization of HK$1.1b, which means it wouldn’t have the attention of many institutional investors. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutions don’t own many shares in the company. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about 641.

See our latest analysis for CHTC Fong’s International

SEHK:641 Ownership Summary, February 18th 2019 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About CHTC Fong’s International?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

Less than 5% of CHTC Fong’s International is held by institutional investors. This suggests that some funds have the company in their sights, but many have not yet bought shares in it. If the business gets stronger from here, we could see a situation where more institutions are keen to buy. We sometimes see a rising share price when a few big institutions want to buy a certain stock at the same time. The history of earnings and revenue, which you can see below, could be helpful in considering if more institutional investors will want the stock. Of course, there are plenty of other factors to consider, too.

SEHK:641 Income Statement, February 18th 2019 More

We note that hedge funds don’t have a meaningful investment in CHTC Fong’s International. Our information suggests that there isn’t any analyst coverage of the stock, so it is probably little known.

Insider Ownership Of CHTC Fong’s International

The definition of company insiders can be subjective, and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. The company management answer to the board; and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board, themselves.