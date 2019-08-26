Do Directors Own Circa Enterprises Inc. (CVE:CTO) Shares?

If you want to know who really controls Circa Enterprises Inc. (CVE:CTO), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. Insiders often own a large chunk of younger, smaller, companies while huge companies tend to have institutions as shareholders. I quite like to see at least a little bit of insider ownership. As Charlie Munger said 'Show me the incentive and I will show you the outcome.'

With a market capitalization of CA$10m, Circa Enterprises is a small cap stock, so it might not be well known by many institutional investors. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutions are noticeable on the share registry. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about CTO.

TSXV:CTO Ownership Summary, August 26th 2019

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Circa Enterprises?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

Circa Enterprises already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own 11% of the company. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Circa Enterprises, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

TSXV:CTO Income Statement, August 26th 2019

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Circa Enterprises. As far I can tell there isn't analyst coverage of the company, so it is probably flying under the radar.

Insider Ownership Of Circa Enterprises

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.