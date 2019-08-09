Do Directors Own Clariant Chemicals (India) Limited (NSE:CLNINDIA) Shares?

Every investor in Clariant Chemicals (India) Limited (NSE:CLNINDIA) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Institutions will often hold stock in bigger companies, and we expect to see insiders owning a noticeable percentage of the smaller ones. We also tend to see lower insider ownership in companies that were previously publicly owned.

With a market capitalization of ₹6.3b, Clariant Chemicals (India) is a small cap stock, so it might not be well known by many institutional investors. Taking a look at our data on the ownership groups (below), it's seems that institutions are noticeable on the share registry. Let's delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about CLNINDIA.

NSEI:CLNINDIA Ownership Summary, August 9th 2019

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Clariant Chemicals (India)?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

Clariant Chemicals (India) already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own 11% of the company. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Clariant Chemicals (India)'s earnings history, below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

NSEI:CLNINDIA Income Statement, August 9th 2019

Clariant Chemicals (India) is not owned by hedge funds. Our information suggests that there isn't any analyst coverage of the stock, so it is probably little known.

Insider Ownership Of Clariant Chemicals (India)

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.