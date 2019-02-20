Do Directors Own Cloetta AB (publ) (STO:CLA B) Shares?

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and receive a $20 prize!

If you want to know who really controls Cloetta AB (publ) (STO:CLA B), then you’ll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. Generally speaking, as a company grows, institutions will increase their ownership. Conversely, insiders often decrease their ownership over time. We also tend to see lower insider ownership in companies that were previously publicly owned.

Cloetta is not a large company by global standards. It has a market capitalization of kr6.9b, which means it wouldn’t have the attention of many institutional investors. In the chart below below, we can see that institutional investors have bought into the company. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about CLA B.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Cloetta?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

We can see that Cloetta does have institutional investors; and they hold 43% of the stock. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It’s therefore worth looking at Cloetta’s earnings history, below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

Hedge funds don’t have many shares in Cloetta. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.

Insider Ownership Of Cloetta

The definition of company insiders can be subjective, and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.