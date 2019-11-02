Do Directors Own ConocoPhillips Company (NYSE:COP) Shares?

The big shareholder groups in ConocoPhillips Company (NYSE:COP) have power over the company. Institutions often own shares in more established companies, while it's not unusual to see insiders own a fair bit of smaller companies. We also tend to see lower insider ownership in companies that were previously publicly owned.

ConocoPhillips is a pretty big company. It has a market capitalization of US$63b. Normally institutions would own a significant portion of a company this size. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutional investors have bought into the company. Let's delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about COP.

NYSE:COP Ownership Summary, November 2nd 2019 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About ConocoPhillips?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

ConocoPhillips already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own 74% of the company. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at ConocoPhillips's earnings history, below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

NYSE:COP Income Statement, November 2nd 2019 More

Since institutional investors own more than half the issued stock, the board will likely have to pay attention to their preferences. We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in ConocoPhillips. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.

Insider Ownership Of ConocoPhillips

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own some shares in ConocoPhillips Company. Insiders own US$846m worth of shares (at current prices). Most would say this shows a good alignment of interests between shareholders and the board. Still, it might be worth checking if those insiders have been selling.