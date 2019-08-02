Do Directors Own CSSC Offshore & Marine Engineering (Group) Company Limited (HKG:317) Shares?

If you want to know who really controls CSSC Offshore & Marine Engineering (Group) Company Limited (HKG:317), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. Large companies usually have institutions as shareholders, and we usually see insiders owning shares in smaller companies. Companies that have been privatized tend to have low insider ownership.

With a market capitalization of HK$19b, CSSC Offshore & Marine Engineering (Group) is a decent size, so it is probably on the radar of institutional investors. Taking a look at our data on the ownership groups (below), it's seems that institutional investors have bought into the company. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about 317.

SEHK:317 Ownership Summary, August 2nd 2019 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About CSSC Offshore & Marine Engineering (Group)?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

As you can see, institutional investors own 5.9% of CSSC Offshore & Marine Engineering (Group). This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at CSSC Offshore & Marine Engineering (Group)'s earnings history, below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

SEHK:317 Income Statement, August 2nd 2019 More

Hedge funds don't have many shares in CSSC Offshore & Marine Engineering (Group). There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.

Insider Ownership Of CSSC Offshore & Marine Engineering (Group)

The definition of company insiders can be subjective, and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.