Do Directors Own Echo International Holdings Group Limited (HKG:8218) Shares?

A look at the shareholders of Echo International Holdings Group Limited (HKG:8218) can tell us which group is most powerful. Generally speaking, as a company grows, institutions will increase their ownership. Conversely, insiders often decrease their ownership over time. Warren Buffett said that he likes 'a business with enduring competitive advantages that is run by able and owner-oriented people'. So it's nice to see some insider ownership, because it may suggest that management is owner-oriented.

Echo International Holdings Group is not a large company by global standards. It has a market capitalization of HK$35m, which means it wouldn't have the attention of many institutional investors. Taking a look at our data on the ownership groups (below), it's seems that institutions own shares in the company. Let's delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about 8218.

SEHK:8218 Ownership Summary, November 7th 2019 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Echo International Holdings Group?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

We can see that Echo International Holdings Group does have institutional investors; and they hold 14% of the stock. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Echo International Holdings Group, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

SEHK:8218 Income Statement, November 7th 2019 More

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Echo International Holdings Group. As far I can tell there isn't analyst coverage of the company, so it is probably flying under the radar.

Insider Ownership Of Echo International Holdings Group

The definition of company insiders can be subjective, and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. The company management answer to the board; and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board, themselves.