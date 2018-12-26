Do Directors Own Eurofins Scientific SE (EPA:ERF) Shares?

A look at the shareholders of Eurofins Scientific SE (EPA:ERF) can tell us which group is most powerful. Generally speaking, as a company grows, institutions will increase their ownership. Conversely, insiders often decrease their ownership over time. We also tend to see lower insider ownership in companies that were previously publicly owned.
Eurofins Scientific is a pretty big company. It has a market capitalization of €5.6b. Normally institutions would own a significant portion of a company this size. In the chart below below, we can see that institutional investors have bought into the company. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about ERF.
What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Eurofins Scientific?
Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it’s included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.
Eurofins Scientific already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own 27% of the company. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It’s therefore worth looking at Eurofins Scientific’s earnings history, below. Of course, the future is what really matters.
We note that hedge funds don’t have a meaningful investment in Eurofins Scientific. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.
Insider Ownership Of Eurofins Scientific
The definition of company insiders can be subjective, and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.
Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.
Our most recent data indicates that insiders own less than 1% of Eurofins Scientific SE. But they may have an indirect interest through a corporate structure that we haven’t picked up on. It’s a big company, so even a small proportional interest can create alignment between the board and shareholders. In this case insiders own €4.6m worth of shares. Arguably, recent buying and selling is just as important to consider. You can click here to see if insiders have been buying or selling.
General Public Ownership
The general public holds a 37% stake in ERF. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.
Private Company Ownership
We can see that Private Companies own 36%, of the shares on issue. It’s hard to draw any conclusions from this fact alone, so its worth looking into who owns those private companies. Sometimes insiders or other related parties have an interest in shares in a public company through a separate private company.
Next Steps:
It’s always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Eurofins Scientific better, we need to consider many other factors.
