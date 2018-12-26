Do Directors Own Eurofins Scientific SE (EPA:ERF) Shares?

A look at the shareholders of Eurofins Scientific SE (EPA:ERF) can tell us which group is most powerful. Generally speaking, as a company grows, institutions will increase their ownership. Conversely, insiders often decrease their ownership over time. We also tend to see lower insider ownership in companies that were previously publicly owned.

Eurofins Scientific is a pretty big company. It has a market capitalization of €5.6b. Normally institutions would own a significant portion of a company this size. In the chart below below, we can see that institutional investors have bought into the company. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about ERF.

ENXTPA:ERF Ownership Summary December 26th 18 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Eurofins Scientific?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it’s included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

Eurofins Scientific already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own 27% of the company. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It’s therefore worth looking at Eurofins Scientific’s earnings history, below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

ENXTPA:ERF Income Statement Export December 26th 18 More

We note that hedge funds don’t have a meaningful investment in Eurofins Scientific. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of Eurofins Scientific

The definition of company insiders can be subjective, and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.