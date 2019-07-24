Do Directors Own EVA Precision Industrial Holdings Limited (HKG:838) Shares?

If you want to know who really controls EVA Precision Industrial Holdings Limited (HKG:838), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. Institutions will often hold stock in bigger companies, and we expect to see insiders owning a noticeable percentage of the smaller ones. Warren Buffett said that he likes 'a business with enduring competitive advantages that is run by able and owner-oriented people'. So it's nice to see some insider ownership, because it may suggest that management is owner-oriented.
EVA Precision Industrial Holdings is a smaller company with a market capitalization of HK$1.1b, so it may still be flying under the radar of many institutional investors. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutions own shares in the company. Let's delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about 838.
What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About EVA Precision Industrial Holdings?
Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.
We can see that EVA Precision Industrial Holdings does have institutional investors; and they hold 24% of the stock. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of EVA Precision Industrial Holdings, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.
Hedge funds don't have many shares in EVA Precision Industrial Holdings. Our information suggests that there isn't any analyst coverage of the stock, so it is probably little known.
Insider Ownership Of EVA Precision Industrial Holdings
While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.
Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.
Our most recent data indicates that insiders own a reasonable proportion of EVA Precision Industrial Holdings Limited. Insiders have a HK$466m stake in this HK$1.1b business. This may suggest that the founders still own a lot of shares. You can click here to see if they have been buying or selling.
General Public Ownership
The general public holds a 33% stake in 838. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.
