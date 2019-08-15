Do Directors Own Genix Pharmaceuticals Corporation (CVE:GENX) Shares?

A look at the shareholders of Genix Pharmaceuticals Corporation (CVE:GENX) can tell us which group is most powerful. Institutions will often hold stock in bigger companies, and we expect to see insiders owning a noticeable percentage of the smaller ones. Warren Buffett said that he likes 'a business with enduring competitive advantages that is run by able and owner-oriented people'. So it's nice to see some insider ownership, because it may suggest that management is owner-oriented.

Genix Pharmaceuticals is not a large company by global standards. It has a market capitalization of CA$1.1m, which means it wouldn't have the attention of many institutional investors. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutions don't own shares in the company. Let's delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about GENX.

TSXV:GENX Ownership Summary, August 15th 2019 More

What Does The Lack Of Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Genix Pharmaceuticals?

Small companies that are not very actively traded often lack institutional investors, but it's less common to see large companies without them.

There could be various reasons why no institutions own shares in a company. Typically, small, newly listed companies don't attract much attention from fund managers, because it would not be possible for large fund managers to build a meaningful position in the company. On the other hand, it's always possible that professional investors are avoiding a company because they don't think it's the best place for their money. Genix Pharmaceuticals might not have the sort of past performance institutions are looking for, or perhaps they simply have not studied the business closely.

TSXV:GENX Income Statement, August 15th 2019 More

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Genix Pharmaceuticals. Our information suggests that there isn't any analyst coverage of the stock, so it is probably little known.

Insider Ownership Of Genix Pharmaceuticals

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.