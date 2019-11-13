Do Directors Own Gold Springs Resource Corp. (TSE:GRC) Shares?

A look at the shareholders of Gold Springs Resource Corp. (TSE:GRC) can tell us which group is most powerful. Institutions will often hold stock in bigger companies, and we expect to see insiders owning a noticeable percentage of the smaller ones. Companies that used to be publicly owned tend to have lower insider ownership.

Gold Springs Resource is a smaller company with a market capitalization of CA$30m, so it may still be flying under the radar of many institutional investors. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutional investors have bought into the company. Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholder can tell us about GRC.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Gold Springs Resource?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

Gold Springs Resource already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own 6.2% of the company. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Gold Springs Resource, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

It would appear that 10% of Gold Springs Resource shares are controlled by hedge funds. That's interesting, because hedge funds can be quite active and activist. Many look for medium term catalysts that will drive the share price higher. As far I can tell there isn't analyst coverage of the company, so it is probably flying under the radar.

Insider Ownership Of Gold Springs Resource

The definition of company insiders can be subjective, and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. The company management answer to the board; and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board, themselves.