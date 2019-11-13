Do Directors Own Goldstar Minerals Inc. (CVE:GDM) Shares?

A look at the shareholders of Goldstar Minerals Inc. (CVE:GDM) can tell us which group is most powerful. Generally speaking, as a company grows, institutions will increase their ownership. Conversely, insiders often decrease their ownership over time. Warren Buffett said that he likes 'a business with enduring competitive advantages that is run by able and owner-oriented people'. So it's nice to see some insider ownership, because it may suggest that management is owner-oriented.

Goldstar Minerals is not a large company by global standards. It has a market capitalization of CA$2.8m, which means it wouldn't have the attention of many institutional investors. In the chart below below, we can see that institutions are not on the share registry. Let's delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about GDM.

See our latest analysis for Goldstar Minerals

TSXV:GDM Ownership Summary, November 13th 2019 More

What Does The Lack Of Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Goldstar Minerals?

Institutional investors often avoid companies that are too small, too illiquid or too risky for their tastes. But it's unusual to see larger companies without any institutional investors.

There could be various reasons why no institutions own shares in a company. Typically, small, newly listed companies don't attract much attention from fund managers, because it would not be possible for large fund managers to build a meaningful position in the company. It is also possible that fund managers don't own the stock because they aren't convinced it will perform well. Goldstar Minerals might not have the sort of past performance institutions are looking for, or perhaps they simply have not studied the business closely.

TSXV:GDM Income Statement, November 13th 2019 More

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Goldstar Minerals. As far I can tell there isn't analyst coverage of the company, so it is probably flying under the radar.

Insider Ownership Of Goldstar Minerals

The definition of company insiders can be subjective, and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.