Do Directors Own Goodfellow Inc. (TSE:GDL) Shares?

A look at the shareholders of Goodfellow Inc. (TSE:GDL) can tell us which group is most powerful. Institutions will often hold stock in bigger companies, and we expect to see insiders owning a noticeable percentage of the smaller ones. I quite like to see at least a little bit of insider ownership. As Charlie Munger said 'Show me the incentive and I will show you the outcome.

Goodfellow is not a large company by global standards. It has a market capitalization of CA$41m, which means it wouldn't have the attention of many institutional investors. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutions own shares in the company. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about GDL.

Check out our latest analysis for Goodfellow

TSX:GDL Ownership Summary, November 16th 2019 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Goodfellow?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

Goodfellow already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own 10% of the company. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone, since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Goodfellow's historic earnings and revenue, below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

TSX:GDL Income Statement, November 16th 2019 More

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Goodfellow. As far I can tell there isn't analyst coverage of the company, so it is probably flying under the radar.

Insider Ownership Of Goodfellow

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.